13 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Cages



Every Sunday from 11am to 2pm, Cages offers a global feast not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages.

Sun Only, 11am-2pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Tacolicious



Brunch Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, while free flow Beer, Mexican Mules and Frozen Margaritas will set you back just RMB150 from 11-3pm every weekend at Tacolicious.

Sat & Sun, 11-3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Yugo Grill



Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Rax serves a different home cooked dish for lunch.

This weekend it is a Yugo pea and beef stew.

Service starts at 11.30am and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am until sold out.



Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Cotton's



Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or heated garden, and enjoy three hours Beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with Wine, Aperol or Sparkling for RMB268.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cantina Agave



Does anything say starting weekend right better than hitting up Fumin Lu-Changle Lu institution Cantina Agave?

Saturday and Sunday sees their signature brunch offerings complimented by FOUR hours of free flow for just RMB150.

We're talking Corona, Margaritas, Sangria and Prosecco. This could get wonderfully messy.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Cuivre



Every weekend from 11.30am Cuivre serves their full menu enhanced with a selection of brunch, featuring eggs here and there, their signature french toast and a couple of brunch cocktail classics, as well as buy-one-get-one on rosé and sparkling wine.

Everything is à la carte, so people eat what they wish, and as they want.

Tables are available on the terrace, but get snapped up fast, so booking is strongly advised.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Bhacus



Bhacus, Eduardo Vargas and the Azul Group's latest wine and wood grill venue, has just started up a brunch (did we mention they have a huge wrap-around terrace?) with a whole load of brunch specials, favorites from the dinner menu and a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB250 – check out all the details above.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Colca Heng Shan

Over at Azul Group's Colca, it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Tacos El Paisa



Free flow Frozen Mezcal Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa every Saturday and Sunday for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Sat & Sun, 1-3pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Every weekend sees a feast of options at D.O.C. including its famous Champions Breakfast: Bull's-Eye Eggs with Wagyu M3 Striploin and the classic Smashed Avocado, as well as the option of free flow drinks from just RMB158.

And that's not all...

As well as brunch specials, Sundays sees an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Bunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm; 2-for-1 pizzas Sun,11am-Late.



D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm; Roast during brunch and Sun from 5pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Abbey Road



Every Saturday and Sunday, order and item from the Abbey Road brunch menu and add three hours free flow Americano and Soft Drinks for RMB58, or three hours free flow Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg Draft, Gin Tonic, Aperol Spritz and Sangria for RMB168.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

U77 Brunch & Bistro



U77 Brunch & Bistro – famed for its pizza oven, juicy steaks and burgers – offers a brunch with a Ham and Bread Platter or Bruschetta and Spaghetti Bolognese, washed down with two-hours free flow Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Soda, Aperol Spritz, House Wine, Asahi Draft Beer, Coffee, Tea and Soft Drinks all for just RMB188.

Fri, Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

U77 Brunch & Bistro, 77 Changshu Lu, by Julu Lu 常熟路77号, 近巨鹿路.

