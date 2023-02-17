  1. home
Last Chance to Vote in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards

By That's Shanghai, February 17, 2023

0 0

That's right, today is your last chance to vote in what is our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year – the 20th edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place on February 27 at *drum roll*...

The Pearl!

DSC_0378-copy-2.jpg

BV0I2264.jpg

We are very excited to announce that this year's ceremony will take place at everyone's favorite Buddhist temple turned theater, burlesque and live music space. And what a night it promises to be.

Now, back to the voting, for mere hours remain...

How to Vote

First of all, select the catogory which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

WeChat-Image_20230202164445.jpg

Each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 50 categories.

Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

Win Prizes!

Brunch-Hotel.jpg

Vote in a category on the main voting site, and you are eligible to enter our That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards lucky draw, with hotel stays and dining vouchers to some of the cities hottest venues up for grabs!

Simply message us on WeChat with a screenshot of the 'Vote Success!' pop-up that appears each time you vote for a nominee.

How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?

Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply select the relevant category, type the name of the venue and submit.

Open-Vote-Screenshot.jpg

The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is February 19 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – How Can I Vote For It?

Don't see your favorite on our voting page? Write-in votes will also be accepted for each category – just scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your nominee in the open vote section:

Open-Vote-Screenshot.jpg

Last Chance Saloon! 

Voting closes at midnight tonight, Sunday, February 19, so stand up and be counted right now, or forever hold your peace!

Sponsorship Opportunities

