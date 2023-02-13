Nominations Open for 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards

The annual That’s Food & Drink Awards is back! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award.

This year will be the first time ever that the That’s Food and Drink Awards will expand its coverage to the Greater Bay Area. In this new and improved phase, the That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards will be awarded to those excellent businesses in the food and drink section of the Greater Bay Area.

2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for GBA’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues!

We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.

But, better late than never, right?

For the 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards, the following categories are open for nomination:

The Big Ones

Restaurant of the Year

Bar of the Year

Club of the Year

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

Personalities

Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Brunch of the Year

Steakhouse of the Year

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Restaurants

Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Ice Creamery of the Year

Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Whisky Bar of the Year

Nominating is simple: just send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Sunday, February 19, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.

Voting will take place via the That’s Guangzhou, That’s Shenzhen and That’s GBA Official WeChat account, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

