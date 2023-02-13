Nominations Open for 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards

The annual That’s Food & Drink Awards is back! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award.
This year will be the first time ever that the That’s Food and Drink Awards will expand its coverage to the Greater Bay Area. In this new and improved phase, the That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards will be awarded to those excellent businesses in the food and drink section of the Greater Bay Area.
2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for GBA’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues!
We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.
But, better late than never, right?
For the 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards, the following categories are open for nomination:
The Big Ones
Restaurant of the Year
Bar of the Year
Club of the Year
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Restaurants
Sichuan Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Ice Creamery of the Year
Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
Nominating is simple: just send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Sunday, February 19, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.
Voting will take place via the That’s Guangzhou, That’s Shenzhen and That’s GBA Official WeChat account, the dates for which will be announced in due course.
For sponsorship opportunities, please email marketing@thatsmags.com.
[Image via That's]
