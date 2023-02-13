  1. home
Nominations Open for 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards

By That's GBA, February 13, 2023

The annual That’s Food & Drink Awards is back! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award.

This year will be the first time ever that the That’s Food and Drink Awards will expand its coverage to the Greater Bay Area. In this new and improved phase, the That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards will be awarded to those excellent businesses in the food and drink section of the Greater Bay Area.

2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for GBA’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues!

We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.

But, better late than never, right?

For the 2022 That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards, the following categories are open for nomination: 

The Big Ones

  • Restaurant of the Year

  • Bar of the Year

  • Club of the Year

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Restaurants

  • Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

Nominating is simple: just send an email to marketing@thatsmags.com by Sunday, February 19, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.

Voting will take place via the That’s Guangzhou, That’s Shenzhen and That’s GBA Official WeChat account, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

For sponsorship opportunities, please email marketing@thatsmags.com.


[Image via That's]

