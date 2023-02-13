China ‘Ready to Shoot Down’ UFO Seen Near Shandong Province

China says it is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object (UFO) spotted off the coast of Rizhao, a city located around 150 kilometers southwest of Qingdao.

A viral screenshot of a notice – issued yesterday, February 12 by the Jimo District Department of Marine Development – states that fishing boats in the nearby area should take necessary precautions.

It identifies the GPS coordinates of the UFO as 120.51 degrees latitude east and 35.37 degrees longitude north.

The notice requests nearby fishing boats to photograph and assist with salvaging debris, wherever possible.

A hashtag related to the news has been viewed around 880 million times on social media platform Weibo. There appears to be no mention of the warning on the WeChat Official Account of the Jimo District Department of Marine Development.

The news comes following sightings of unusual objects over North American airspace – the first of which was a Chinese balloon shot down by a United States fighter jet.

The United States government accused China of using the balloon for “spying.” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded, saying the balloon was a “civilian airship used for meteorological and other research purposes,” and that shooting down the balloon was an “overreaction.”

The United States is on a “heightened state of alert over flying objects,” saying that it hasn’t ruled out extra-terrestrials.

