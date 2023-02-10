6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit a lot of highlights, including Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain and the Jiayuguan Pass.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain, and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]