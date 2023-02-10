  1. home
Support Turkey & Syria Disaster Relief from China via WeChat, AliPay & More

By That's Beijing, February 10, 2023

0 0

Rescue efforts are still underway in southern Turkey and northern Syria following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Turkish and Syrian communities in Beijing and elsewhere in China have been working hard to support those affected. 

That’s has been contacted by some of those raising awareness of how people in China can donate through legitimate channels. 

If you would like to donate via WeChat Pay or AliPay to disaster relief in Turkey, please refer to the instructions in the image below. 

343181676002998_.pic.jpg

To support disaster relief in Syria, you can donate directly to the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in China via bank transfer using the information below:

账户名称: 阿拉伯叙利亚共和国驻华大使馆

账号: 337659071176

开户行: 中国银行使馆区支行

Account Name: Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in China

Account No.: 337659071176

Bank: BOC Embassy Branch Sanlitun Beijing

Moreover, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in China has said donations can be made through the three official websites listed below: 

https://www.kizilay.org.tr/Bagis/BagisYap/404/pazarcik-depremi-bagisi

https://bagis.tdv.org/afet/deprem-25

https://en.afad.gov.tr

If you wish to donate supplies to Turkey directly, please follow the instructions shown in the image below.

WechatIMG5cd1dc3ee14cce0806ba659379e8a9b9.jpeg

Priority supplies include the following:

  • Winter clothing (adults and children) (GARMENT)

  • Coat - down jacket

  • Raincoat

  • Boots - short boots

  • sweater

  • trousers

  • glove

  • scarf

  • Hat

  • Socks

  • Underwear

Shelter Equipment

  • Tent

  • Bed

  • Mattress (for tent)

  • Blanket

  • Sleeping bag

  • Electric heater, heater

  • Thermos

  • Flashlight

  • Baby diapers

  • Tampon

See contact information below for Shanghai and Guangzhou warehouses from which supplies will be shipped, as organized by respective Turkish Consulates in either city, as well as for the warehouse in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR):

Shanghai Warehouse

晶采HAN瀚喆普货仓库

Address:上海浦东祝桥镇金闻路12号B座

Contact information:

Daytime: Mr. Ni Haohao 倪浩浩 18964690963

Nighttime: 19542793461

Guangzhou Warehouse

Address: 广州市花都区花东镇飞粤大道【京东物流园花都一期】园区【A3库四分区】

Contact information:

邓加兵 13427571493

Hong Kong Warehouse

We World Express

Address:

Unit 1408, 14/F, Magnet Place Tower 1,

77-81 Container Port Road,

Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong

T: +852 2957 2701

M: +852 6856 5693

E: hbulat@weworldexpress.com

Contact Information for Turkish Consulate in Guangzhou

Dilan Can, 13802416450 (Turkish and English)

Selçuk Alkan, 19802065424 (Turkish and English)

Mable, 13570282847 (Chinese)


The earthquake hit at 4.17am on Monday, February 6, followed by a series of aftershocks. The epicenter was in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, causing death and destruction in surrounding areas of southern Turkey and across the border in northern Syria. 

The death toll from the quake has exceeded 20,000, as of press time – more than 17,000 in Turkey and more than 3,000 in Syria, reports Reuters. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

Earthquake Natural Disasters donation

