Enjoy a Luxury French Valentine's Day in Tropical Paradise

Do you believe in love at first sight? Well you will once you spend a romantic Valentine's Day with your beloved at the Sanya Sofitel Leeman Resort.

In a stunning setting that is impossible not to fall in love with, the hotel offers everything you need to make romantic memories. Let's take a look...

Breakfast in Bed



It's time to slow down. Wake up, relax and enjoy a lazy French breakfast in bed.



Swimming Pool & Kayak



The sun is shining, the pool water is sparkling, and love is in the air.

Le Bakery



Le Bakery is a place where sweetness is born; create a handmade French dessert together to express your love for one another.



Go Kart



They say a little bit of competition is good for a relationship... and what is sexier than speed?



Resort Garden

Hold hands and take a pleasant stroll down to the sea. Enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset and watch the tide ebb and flow.

Valentine's Feast



Let delicious food on the tip of your tongue stir up infinite happiness; let the wine show a sense of ceremony on Valentine's Day.

Thai Restaurant

Enjoy Thai cuisine with your loved one and add a bit of spice to Valentine's Day. A Pattaya Set Meal for two is RMB1,314.

Hainan Pearl Chinese Restaurant

Join hands with your beloved and head to Hainan Pearl to taste exquisite Chinese food together and let love permeate your being. A romantic set meal for two on Valentine's Day is RMB1,314.

Sofitel SPA by Clarins

Spring is coming, and love is growing. Clarins Beauty SPA injects love into beauty, and beauty into love.

A romantic luxury SPA package for two is RMB1,888 with 60 minutes body care. Reserve now by calling 0898 3299 8888.

Enjoy a French Romantic Break in Tropical Paradise

With the person you love, embark on a perfect romantic journey on Valentine's Day at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort, creating luxurious and unforgettable memories.

A 3-day and 2 nights luxury seascape room is just RMB3,099.



Package includes:



Luxury seascape room stay for two nights, including two breakfasts



Romantic decoration of the room (including a bottle of red wine)



1x Romantic Thai Restaurant Set Dinner Package



1x Afternoon Tea for two in the lobby bar*



Enjoy free mini bar on the first day of your stay



CDF Sanya International duty-free shop discount of 5%



The experience of taking photos of the trip (5 photos & 15 second video)

*Upgraded to pool suite guests can have one afternoon tea for two floating in the pool

Upgrade



This package can be upgraded to a Lagoon Pool Room for extra RMB1,600



For more information, please call 0898 3299 8888