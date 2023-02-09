Incredible Stay Benefits & Exclusive Incentives in Hong Kong

ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the popular global loyalty program of Accor, welcomes members and guests back to Hong Kong with exciting new 2023 offers, designed to coincide with the recent lifting of travel restrictions. Members of ALL, and all guests of Accor, are invited to reconnect with one of the world’s greatest cities, its diverse neighborhoods, amazing food, fascinating cultural history and sophisticated finance, business and high-tech communities. Hong Kong will welcome back visitors with quarantine-free travel in the new year – from the Mainland and from all around the world – excited to return to their favorite places and rendezvous with loved ones.



“Accor’s hotels in Hong Kong are delighted and eager to welcome the world again, and to celebrate, we have designed a series of special offers and benefits with ALL members, and returning guests in mind,” said Ken Wong, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Accor Greater China. “We are certain visitors for leisure and business will find their favorite hospitality brands – such as Pullman, Novotel, and ibis – infused with fresh new energy, while our two new MGallery hotels are already buzzing with glamorous and lively social scenes.”





Book Now for Extra Savings



In celebration of Hong Kong’s easing of travel restrictions, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, has designed some terrific new offers:

ALL members receive exclusive 10% discounts on room rates year-round. From now until March 31, 2023, members will also receive 3X Rewards points on stays up to a maximum of five consecutive nights.

Accor’s “Super-Value 3-Night Hong Kong Package” is available on bookings of 3 nights or more in Hong Kong until April 29, 2023. Members will receive a daily F&B credit in the amount of HK$100-$400 along with a 10-20% F&B discount. Participating hotels will include their own unique offers, such as complimentary items for laundering and other treats, to make each guest’s stay easier and more comfortable.

Visiting Hong Kong with Accor

Members of ALL will be eager to visit the newly opened AKI Hong Kong – MGallery – a glistening glass structure hovering over the bustling streets of Wanchai – the affluent, multicultural neighborhood in the heart of Hong Kong Island with its famous harbor views. A selection of signature Japanese style tatami rooms are a rare find in Hong Kong, while the hotel’s Uncle Ming’s is one of the city’s most desirable high-altitude whisky bars. Nearby, Novotel Century Hong Kong offers the warm and friendly comforts of one of the world’s most beloved midscale brands. With a stylish, contemporary design, the hotel offers great views of Wanchai, with easy access to shops, restaurants, MTR Stations, the Star Ferry Terminal and the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Causeway Bay is known for its wonderful mix of chic shopping malls, eclectic street markets, Michelin-starred restaurants, lively nightclubs, and laid-back cafés. The area also includes many attractions such as the Hong Kong Central Library, Victoria Park, and Pullman Park Lane Hong Kong. With its sparkling panoramic skyline, and seconds from the metro station, the 818-room hotel offers the most spacious rooms and suites in town. Guests mingle with locals at the hotel’s 27th floor SKYE Roofbar & Dining, one of the most sought-after social venues in the city, ideal for after-work gatherings and sunset cocktails.

Lantau, once a mountainous land dotted with silver mines, has evolved to become part of the vibrant metropolis of Hong Kong, while retaining that special feeling of being a world away. The Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery is a chic, urban resort designed to be stylishly sustainable. The hotel offers numerous green initiatives and eco-friendly guest experiences. Meanwhile, the nearby Novotel Citygate Hong Kong offers contemporary comfort with spectacular views of the sea and rolling hills of Lantau. Both hotels are mere minutes from the Hong Kong International Airport.



North Point offers an authentic slice of life on Hong Kong Island, with a laid-back sense of community, less crowded by tourism. While staying at ibis Hong Kong North Point, guests can experience the true lifestyle of Hong Kong residents, such as perusing the Marble Street Market or noshing on egg waffles and egg rolls. The newly built North Point Harbour Promenade provides a lovely place for walking and enjoying morning exercises with the locals.



In the lively and historic neighborhood of Sheung Wan, British history and local culture intertwines. Guests of ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan will enjoy this unique and vibrant hotel, while discovering some of Hong Kong’s oldest buildings and early colonial architecture, interspersed with Chinese temples, antiques markets, traditional Chinese medicine shops, trendy shops, and food markets. The nearby Hollywood Road and SOHO Central area offer fun and entertainment, with art galleries, museums, coffeehouses, bars, and Michelin-starred restaurants.





