33 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Anti Valentine’s Day Party @ Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund

Valentine’s Day is no longer just for couples. To all the singles out there: let’s party and celebrate the night with friends and a lot of new crushes as Nova Events brings you their Anti Valentine's Party at Wanda Reign Hotel on the Bund.

Expect interactive party games, including a Virtual Tinder Game, as well as a Salsa Dance Session and a captivating mix of powerful beats by DJs setting the mood of love in the dance floor.

So party all night long on top of the Bund!

Presale tickets are just RMB98, which includes a drink. They'll be more on the door so get yours now!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 18, 8pm-2am; RMB98 presale, includes one drink.



Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 21/F, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号顶楼，近龙潭路.

Holi Festival of Colors



Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love." The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw coloured water at friends or strangers!

The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of Spring. Hindus believe it is a time of enjoying spring's abundant colours and saying farewell to winter and we are totally onboard with that!



So get ready for an epic day of colour, food, and fun as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year! They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances!



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, hard/soft drinks, music from star DJ Shri, and DJ Kart, Indian classical dance performances and to top it all off, a free Zumba class!



But that's not all - they'll also be offering up the most popular Indian food in town!

Dress code alert! Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry, there will be plenty of colour flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



DJs

An Indian lunch buffet

One drink

Organic colors to throw

Performances

Ghujias - sweet deep-fried dumplings

Zumba class!

Early bird tickets are just RMB179, but that is only until February 18, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Every Day



Rink on the Bund @ BFC

The Bund Finance Center (BFC) Ice Skating Rink, known as 'Rink on the Bund,' is hugely popular for all ages, and bigger and better than ever before.

This brand new and upgraded 300-square-meter professional ice rink is the perfect way to enjoy the magical winter season, be it in sunshine or under the sparkling evening lights, and is open every day until February 26.

Daily until Feb 26, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, near Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Wednesday

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Feb 8, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.

Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 9, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Scottish Connector - A Night Celebrating Robert Burns @ Mr. Willis

The British Chamber Shanghai's first social event of 2023 sees a night of celebration to honor Rabbie Burns, widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

Thu Feb 9, 6.30-9pm; RMB350.

Mr. Willis, 3/F, 195 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 上海市徐汇区安福路195号3楼, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Thursdays are Comedy Jam Night at Yugo Bar, with comics running their weekend sets with a featured host. Expect a crowd, laughs, drinks and food from Yugo. Starts 8pm, scan the QR above to book your seat.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

World Wide Beats @ Yugo Bar

Following on from the comedy every Thursday, Yugo Bar hosts a live world wide beats music and dance party with Veronica and Colombian human music box, Gaston Blue. And there is a complimentary glass of prosecco for the ladies!

Every Thu, from 9pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 9, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, with doors at 9pm and the show starting at 9.30pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 10, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Raspberry Techno presents Diva Li @ Celia Academy



A night of techno music, featuring three DJs: Lina K, Tys and a very special guest, Diva Li. Enjoy the wonder of a night of non-stop dance. Celia generally plays house music and techno, but of course, the line between the two is often blurred, so on this night you'll find an exciting and intoxicating mix of the two throughout the night. Expect acid, tribal, minimal and electro music for a special and rewarding experience.

Fri Feb 10, 11pm-Late, RMB120, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Discoteka @ Yugo Bar



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is Discoteka with music by Deepsy. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three - until midnight.

Fri Feb 10, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show brought to you by... the Greatest Showman, inspired by the major motion picture.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Feb 10 & 11, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday



Live Music Party Night @ Abbey Road



A Live Music Party Night at Abbey Road, with a live performance from a Filipino band, those most musical of people.



Sat Feb 11, from 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Sat Feb 11, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 11 (& Fri Feb 17), 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mad House @ Celia Academy



Calvin Z is coming back to Celia with his newest concept: MAD House, mainly focused on tech house and progressive house music. The massive lineup includes Calvin Z, Addy, Steve Rocks and Yorky. The night is dedicated to all electronic music lovers to create new unforgettable moments.



Sat Feb 11, 10pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

2nd Anniversary Party @ La Suite

La Suite turns two!

Join La Suite for a night of non-stop excitement as they celebrate their second anniversary! Enjoy special performances, signature cocktails, a great atmosphere and toast to two years of unforgettable memories. Celebrate this milestone and raise a glass to many more years of fun!

Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration!

Sat Feb 11, from 11pm; RMB100, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Reggae Vibes @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is a Reggae Vibes with Popasuda.

Sat Feb 11, 11pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of freeflow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Valentine's Day Argentine Tango & Bachata Workshop @ Yugo Bar

Sweep that special person off their feet this Valentine's by getting your dancing game on point at this Argentine Tango & Bachata Workshop.

Sun Feb 12, 5.30pm.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Yiko & Les Hombres @ HeyDay



Vocalist Yiko is backed by Los Hombres, featuring legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Heyday. This is your second chance to catch these awesome musicians this weekend.

Sun Feb 12, from 9.45pm; RMB80.

HeyDay, 50 Taian Lu, by Xingguo Lu 泰安路50号, 近兴国路.

Tuesday



Adele Valentine's Special @ The Pearl



A Valentine's night special dedicated to British songstress Adele, with a menu for lovers and the most romantic atmosphere in the city.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Feb 14, 6-8pm & 8.30-11pm; RMB888-1,288 per couple.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

We Love LOVE Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is about the most powerful drug in the world, the thing that makes the world go round, the most virtuous of the virtues: Love, and a We Love LOVE Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and, as always, there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with a Valentine's twist: tacos, Corona, house wine, frozen margaritas and tequila shots – all just RMB20!

And 20% off on prosecco!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Feb 14, Quiz from 7pm; Free; Taco Tuesday from 5pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Movie Night: Mystery Men @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Movie Night at Yugo Grill, and this week it is Chinese film The Farewell. A family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

