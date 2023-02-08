Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Expands to Tokyo on April 4, 2023

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo at 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, on April 4, 2023. The new hotel will be the eighth gem of the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection bringing the Bulgari Italian contemporary style and glamour to the Capital of Japan.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari comments, “We are delighted to announce the opening date of Bulgari Hotel in Tokyo, and we look forward to April 4 to unveil such an amazing project crafted by the Roman jeweller of Hospitality, which will become the new point of reference for the community of upscale and discerned travellers that already know and appreciate the other ‘gems of hospitality’ of the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Collection. Japan is such a strategic market where Bulgari as a brand has been present for 30 years, and it is an honor for us to bring once again the best of the Italian design, lifestyle, culture and luxury hospitality to Tokyo to create a welcome addition and irresistible experience in the upscale Japanese hotel market.”

Mr. Yuji Tanaka, General Manager of the new Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, says, “It is a great pleasure to open a Bulgari Hotel in my home town. We are very proud to be a member of the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts family as the eighth addition. We look forward to welcoming guests starting on April 4, 2023.”

The Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is the latest creation in the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection, which comprises properties in Milan, Bali, London, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Paris and as well upcoming openings in Rome (2023), Maldives and Miami (2025) and Los Angeles (2026).

Occupying from the 40th to the 45th floor of the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, a ultra-skyscraper in the Yaesu 2-Chome North District, the hotel overlooks the quiet premises, fascinating history and natural environment of the Imperial Palace, and, at the same time, it offers stunning views of the city, including Mount Fuji on the horizon. Named after the 17th century Dutch adventurer Jan Joosten van Lodensteyn, known in Japanese as Yayōsu, the Yaesu district has recently flourished, becoming one of the most attractive areas of the city for luxury stays and for business as well.

Located at a walking distance from the iconic red brick Tokyo Station and the financial districts of Nihombashi and Marunouchi, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is perfectly placed amidst the best attractions in town and the vibrant shopping area of Ginza.

In addition to the Bulgari hotel, the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu tower, owned by Japanese leading Real-Estate Company Mitsui Fudosan Co., ltd. includes high grade mixed-use offices and retails.

Like all the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo interior design has been entrusted to the Italian architecture studio ACPV Architects who conveyed Bulgari’s core values of contemporary design, magnificent craftsmanship and artistic detail to create efficient living spaces reflecting the essence of Italy’s most sophisticated style. All the interiors have been created with the same attention to detail and precision of a Bulgari jewel, enhancing all the characteristic codes of the establishments developed by the Rome-based jewelry house.

The hotel’s 98 exquisitely furnished rooms and suites – using outstanding Italian luxury residential furniture brands like Maxalto, Flexform and B&B Italia – include the exceptional Bulgari Suite, with some of the best views over the city.

Measuring 400 square meters, and offering guests modern Italian design with touches of Japanese tradition coupled with cutting-edge technology, Bulgari Suite is one of the largest suites in Tokyo and can be further extended by connecting it with an adjoining suite.

In true Bulgari Hotels & Resorts style, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is home to a variety of signature-dining options.

Uniqueness and ultra-exclusive surroundings are at the heart of the one-of a-kind culinary journey available at Sushi Hōseki, the Japanese concept already present at Bulgari Resort Dubai.

With only 8 seats overlooking a private Japanese rock garden – featuring iconic cultural references such as the pine tree and the ishi-dōrō, the stone lantern – the restaurant will be helmed by the Japanese Chef Kenji Gyoten, awarded three Michelin Stars at Sushi Gyoten, and will offer a memorable gastronomic treat with the finest ingredients from Japan. Following the fine cultural Japanese traditions, the chef will offer an omakase menu, a discovery concept meaning “I leave it to you,” where he selects the dishes to create a tailor-made experience. The restaurant design is exquisitely modern with minimalistic interiors that feature a counter made by a single piece of hinoki wood, as per the ancient Japanese tradition.

The Italian Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, helmed by chef Niko Romito, one of the world’s most celebrated chefs with three Michelin stars for his Reale restaurant in Abruzzo, presents a canon of contemporary Italian cooking in a seductive restaurant overlooking the city lights and welcoming up to 80 guests.

Located on the way to the restaurant, the Lounge – with its plush armchairs and cozy fireplace – will soon be the most desirable spot to gather.

Just in front of the Japanese restaurant stands Bulgari Dolci boutique, where guests can enjoy both the renowned Bulgari ‘chocolate gem’ delicious creations and a selection of traditional italian pastries from the La Pasticceria – Niko Romito menu.

On the 45th floor of the tower, guests will find the iconic Bulgari Bar. Here they can sip signature beverages indoosr, where a quintessential handmade mosaic representing a ‘garden of wonders’ frames the counter, or while soaking up the magical dusk on the two half-covered outdoor terraces, with sweeping views of the city on both sides of the bar and an array of citrus plants, such as yuzu and lemon, reminiscent of the Japanese and Italian traditions coexisting throughout the Hotel.

When the weather allows it, the terrace offers an incredible view on the snow-capped Mount Fuji, the icon of Japan, which also inspired the “Mount Fuji” vintage brooch in gold and mother of pearl created in 1972 by Bulgari to celebrate the longlasting connection with the country and now becoming a recurring symbol of the Hotel.

Whether guests are looking to host corporate events, intimate family gatherings or lavish weddings, the hotel is not only a location to vacation, but the ideal events destination. Two dramatic Bulgari Ballrooms, measuring 180 sqm each with triple-height ceilings, located on the 40th floor and separated by a glass niche hosting a secular pine tree, can be customised for large scale events up to 100 guests each and offer state-of-the-art technology. With stunning city views, these locations are fit for bespoke special occasions and business events alike.

On the same level of the two ballrooms, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo hosts its Wedding Salon for guests who choose to celebrate their ceremony in a Bulgari style. A Bulgari Wedding Planner will take care of all necessary coordination to ensure an exquisite day. A glamorous 110 sqm Terrace Room close to the Wedding Salon and featuring a geometric pattern wall inspired by the diamond cut design, can be set up as a Chapel for a truly unique experience.

The 1000 sqm Bulgari Spa on the 40th floor adds a further luxurious touch to the guest experience with nine treatment rooms, including a spa suite and two double treatment rooms, and a 25-meter indoor pool with full view of the skyline through its magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows. Augustinus Bader’s wellness treatments and line of products will be available at the Spa where guests will enjoy the ultimate wellbeing experience, immersing in innovative treatments, therapies and grooming for both men and women, in addition to thermal and bathing experiences.

Moreover, a state-of-the-art fitness centre offers Workshop Gymnasium signature bespoke training method: a results-driven approach that redefines the very concept of well-being.

For further information, please visit www.bulgarihotels.com

[All images courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts]

