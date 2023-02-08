Chinese Mainland Border Crossings Reach 676,000 Per Day

The number of people crossing the border both into and out of the Chinese mainland reached 676,000 on Monday, February 6, according to data released by the National Immigration Administration.

The figure marks the highest number of border crossings the country has recorded in a single day since COVID-19 travel restrictions were implemented and is an increase of 32.8% from the day previous.

Most travelers were crossing border control points between Macao and Hong Kong Special Administrative Regions (SAR), these journeys accounted for 568,000 (84%) of the total arrivals and departures to and from the Chinese mainland on Monday.

From January 8 to February 5, the number of people who could cross the border from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland had been capped at a total of 60,000 per day and reservations to cross control points had to be made.

Monday, February 6, marked the first day that people from the Hong Kong and Macao SARs could travel to and from the Chinese mainland without facing COVID-19 restrictions, testing requirements or daily quotas for the first time in over three years.

When China suddenly relaxed its ‘zero-COVID’ measures towards the end of 2022, infections in the country spiked. Just a few months later in January 2023, the country opened its borders to international travel.

Several countries around the world began requiring arrivals from China to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to departure or on arrival due to the high number of cases in the country.

However, there have been signs of late that COVID-19 infections have been somewhat controlled.

And now some countries are beginning to relax such measures.

[Image via Weibo]