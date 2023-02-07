  1. home
These Luxury Skincare Boxes Make the Perfect Valentine’s Gift

By Sponsored, February 7, 2023

In Greek mythology, Cupid is the god of love, launching arrows of romance at the amorous, guarding your love, and making it sweeter and longer.

This Valentine's Day, Allelique is your guardian of love. Their charming fragrances matches Cupid's image and power, making the love between you stronger, so you become each other's happy ever after.

Allelique Exclusive Purple Love Box

purple.jpg

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Allelique Exclusive Purple Love Box includes:

  • Allelique Body Lotion x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Retinol Cream x1

  • Purple Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x8

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase

Purple.png

Allelique Exclusive White Love Box

white.jpg

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Allelique Exclusive White Love Box includes:

  • Allelique Hand Lotion x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Retinol Cream x1

  • White Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x8

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase

White.png

Allelique Exclusive Grey Love Box

Grey.jpg

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Allelique Exclusive Grey Love Box includes:

  • Allelique Shower Gel x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Hyaluronic Moisture Cream x1

  • Grey Aromatherapy Suit

  • Skincare Samples x8

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Scan the QR to Purchase

Grey.png

For after-sale service, to replace the gift box of toiletries or cosmetics, to change products in the gift box, or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

About Allelique

Pic-2.jpg

Allelique is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a perfectly suitable product.

Allelique was built on foundations of transparency and honesty, created to give everyone a truly personalized, special treatment that sits in line with our belief in infinite diversity and uniqueness.

Allelique Institute was founded in Paris amidst chaotic times, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating, and maintaining healthy skin.

  • Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

  • Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

  • Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

[All images courtesy of Allelique]

