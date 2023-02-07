Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

The annual That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards is back for 2022! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award.
2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for Beijing’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues!
We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.
But, better late than never, right?
For the That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2022, the following categories are open for nomination:
The Big Ones
Club of the Year
Bar of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Casual Dining of the Year
Family Restaurant of the Year
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Beijing Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Fine Dining of the Year
Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Café of the Year
Afternoon Tea of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Wine List of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
Hotel Fine Dining of the Year
Hotel Casual Dining of the Year
Remember, nominating is simple: just send an email to emmacao@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 15, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.
Voting will take place via the That’s Beijing Official WeChat account and the That’s Beijing website, the dates for which will be announced in due course.
For sponsorship opportunities, please email emmacao@thatsmags.com.
[All images via That's Beijing]
