Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

The annual That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards is back for 2022! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award.

2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for Beijing’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues!

We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.

But, better late than never, right?

For the That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2022, the following categories are open for nomination:

The Big Ones

Club of the Year

Bar of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year



Mexican Restaurant of the Year



Latin American Restaurant of the Year



Spanish Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year



Italian Restaurant of the Year



Casual Dining of the Year

Family Restaurant of the Year

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year



Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year



Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Beijing Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Café of the Year

Afternoon Tea of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Wine List of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year



Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year



Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year



Hotel Bar of the Year

Hotel Lounge of the Year



Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

Hotel Casual Dining of the Year



Remember, nominating is simple: just send an email to emmacao@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 15, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo.



Voting will take place via the That’s Beijing Official WeChat account and the That’s Beijing website, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

For sponsorship opportunities, please email emmacao@thatsmags.com.

[All images via That's Beijing]

