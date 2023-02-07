  1. home
  2. Articles

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

By That's Beijing, February 7, 2023

0 0

The annual That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards is back for 2022! Don’t miss out on your chance to nominate your favorite venue for a well-deserved award. 

2022 was another tough year, but we get the sense that there are better times ahead for Beijing’s buzzing F&B scene – all the more reason to support your favorite venues! 

We would normally open the nominations and host a ceremony in December. However, we’re aware that during that time, many of us were more focused on recovering from fevers than thinking about awards.  

But, better late than never, right? 

For the That’s Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2022, the following categories are open for nomination: 

The Big Ones

  • Club of the Year

  • Bar of the Year

  • Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year


  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year


  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year


  • Casual Dining of the Year

  • Family Restaurant of the Year

  • Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year


  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Beijing Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

  • Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year 

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

  • Afternoon Tea of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Wine List of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year


  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year


  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year


  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year


  • Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

  • Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Remember, nominating is simple: just send an email to emmacao@thatsmags.com by Wednesday, February 15, 2023 (NOTE that nominations submitted after this date will not be accepted) with the following information: nominee name, category, logo and photo. 

Voting will take place via the That’s Beijing Official WeChat account and the That’s Beijing website, the dates for which will be announced in due course.

For sponsorship opportunities, please email emmacao@thatsmags.com.

[All images via That's Beijing]

That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2022 Beijing That's Beijing

more news

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2022

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2022

Your monthly serving of new restaurants, bars and tasty gossip tidbits.

Restaurant Dining Back in Beijing! Plus Updated Testing Rules

Restaurant Dining Back in Beijing! Plus Updated Testing Rules

Good news!

Big Food Delivery Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

Big Food Delivery Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

Another Beijing F&B venue reveals how their coping with the capital's temporary ban on in-house dining.

Famed Fast Food Chain In-N-Out to Host a Pop-Up in Beijing... Tomorrow

Burger lovers, unite — in 798 Art Zone.

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2018 Winners

A classy old night had by all at Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai.

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2017 Winners

A classy old night had by all at W Shanghai — The Bund.

Beijing KFC Uses Facial Recognition to Predict Food Orders

Ordering fried chicken at KFC just got a whole lot easier. (Not that it was all that difficult in the first place.)

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2016 Winners

A classy old night had by all at Wanda Reign on the Bund.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Can I Access 2 WeChat Accounts with the Same Phone Number?

IMPORTANT: Further Updates for Travel to & From HK and Macao

Hong Kong-Mainland COVID Tests & Travel Quota to be Scrapped

A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

These Luxury Skincare Boxes Make the Perfect Valentine’s Gift

These Luxury Skincare Boxes Make the Perfect Valentine’s Gift

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

China Reports 50% Decrease in COVID-Related Deaths

China Reports 50% Decrease in COVID-Related Deaths

Traveling from China: Some Countries Are Relaxing COVID Rules

Traveling from China: Some Countries Are Relaxing COVID Rules

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives