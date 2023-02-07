Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

The Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Student Services team are proud to announce the launch of the ‘Parents as Partners’ webinar series.'

Open to all parents, the series will cover important topics such as Positive Parenting, Social & Emotional Wellbeing, Appropriate Use of Technology, Promoting Independence in Children & Teens, and more, drawing from the College's highly successful Parent Academy curriculum.

This is a fantastic opportunity for parents from across Shanghai and beyond to learn from expert professionals at Dulwich College and gain new skills that will help them support their child to become the best version of themselves.

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they believe that an effective education requires close school-family partnerships; creating a community of parents, teachers and student services staff working together to achieve better student outcomes.

By working together as a caring community, they can better support well-rounded, happy, confident students who are equipped with the skills needed for success in the 21st century.



A strong school-family partnership, with parents who are actively involved in their child’s education, can result in numerous benefits for children, such as:



Better academic outcomes : When parents are actively involved in their child’s education, they are better equipped to understand what their child is going through and will have the skills required to support their child’s academic growth.

Better social and emotional balance : By openly communicating and sharing information, both parents and teachers are able to respond quicker and support students in developing social and emotional skills.

Better self-esteem and confidence: When children know that their parents are actively engaged with their education, they feel valued and appreciated. This results in them being more confident in their own abilities.

Bringing the Parent Academy to a Wider Audience

The Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Parent Academy, led by their Student Services team, has been running successfully for several years.

The Parent Academy plays a crucial role in strengthening the school-family partnership, offering in-depth, face-to-face workshops and training sessions to support Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi parents, covering important topics related to parenting.

The "Parents as Partners" webinar series takes some of the most impactful sessions from the Parent Academy and presents them in concise, 45-minute online lunchtime sessions open to all parents. The online format of these webinars allows parents to attend regardless of location.



The inaugural Parents as Partners webinar series will run biweekly from February to June 2023, with the first session being hosted on Wednesday, February 15.

All sessions will be delivered in English with bilingual Mandarin support.



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Parent Academy look forward to welcoming you to ‘Parents as Partners.’



Positive Parenting Strategies: Using Positivity to Regulate Behaviour and Support Wellbeing



Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 12.30pm to 1.15pm

Age-Range: This session is recommended for parents with children from 2 to 18 years old

Presenters:

Natasha Dennis, Director of Student Services & Alex Yang, Social & Emotional Counsellor

Parenting is both a rewarding and demanding experience. Positive Parenting seeks to promote the parenting behaviors that foster positive child and youth development.

Seay et al states that “Positive parenting is the continual relationship of a parent(s) and a child or children that includes caring, teaching, leading, communicating, and providing for the needs of a child consistently and unconditionally.”

The workshop will cover both theoretical and practical aspects of Positive Parenting, including 10 key strategies and ideas for implementation at home that will impact your child's academic and overall development. You will receive guidance on how to support your family using the Positive Parenting approach.



Upcoming Parents as Partners Topics



March 1, 2023

Social and Emotional Wellbeing: Ensuring a Happy, Healthy & Balanced Childhood

March 15, 2023

Positive Use of Devices: Promoting Appropriate Use of Tech for Primary School Students

March 29, 2023

Positive Use of Devices: Promoting Appropriate Use of Tech for Teens

Scan the QR code or click “Read More” at the bottom to learn more about upcoming webinars and to register your attendance:



Read More: https://shanghai-puxi.dulwich.org/community/parents-as-partners

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Open Mornings

Are you keen to learn more about Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi? Join one of their upcoming Open Mornings by clicking here or scanning the QR code: