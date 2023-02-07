  1. home
  2. Articles

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

By Sponsored, February 7, 2023

0 0

The Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Student Services team are proud to announce the launch of the ‘Parents as Partners’ webinar series.'

Open to all parents, the series will cover important topics such as Positive Parenting, Social & Emotional Wellbeing, Appropriate Use of Technology, Promoting Independence in Children & Teens, and more, drawing from the College's highly successful Parent Academy curriculum.

This is a fantastic opportunity for parents from across Shanghai and beyond to learn from expert professionals at Dulwich College and gain new skills that will help them support their child to become the best version of themselves.

PositiveParenting.jpg

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they believe that an effective education requires close school-family partnerships; creating a community of parents, teachers and student services staff working together to achieve better student outcomes.

By working together as a caring community, they can better support well-rounded, happy, confident students who are equipped with the skills needed for success in the 21st century. 

A strong school-family partnership, with parents who are actively involved in their child’s education, can result in numerous benefits for children, such as:

  • Better academic outcomes: When parents are actively involved in their child’s education, they are better equipped to understand what their child is going through and will have the skills required to support their child’s academic growth.

  • Better social and emotional balance: By openly communicating and sharing information, both parents and teachers are able to respond quicker and support students in developing social and emotional skills.

  • Better self-esteem and confidence: When children know that their parents are actively engaged with their education, they feel valued and appreciated. This results in them being more confident in their own abilities. 

Bringing the Parent Academy to a Wider Audience

ParentAcademy.JPG

The Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Parent Academy, led by their Student Services team, has been running successfully for several years.

The Parent Academy plays a crucial role in strengthening the school-family partnership, offering in-depth, face-to-face workshops and training sessions to support Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi parents, covering important topics related to parenting. 

The "Parents as Partners" webinar series takes some of the most impactful sessions from the Parent Academy and presents them in concise, 45-minute online lunchtime sessions open to all parents. The online format of these webinars allows parents to attend regardless of location. 

The inaugural Parents as Partners webinar series will run biweekly from February to June 2023, with the first session being hosted on Wednesday, February 15.

All sessions will be delivered in English with bilingual Mandarin support.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Parent Academy look forward to welcoming you to ‘Parents as Partners.’

Positive Parenting Strategies: Using Positivity to Regulate Behaviour and Support Wellbeing

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 12.30pm to 1.15pm

Age-Range: This session is recommended for parents with children from 2 to 18 years old

Presenters:

Natasha Dennis, Director of Student Services & Alex Yang, Social & Emotional Counsellor 

Parent-as-Partners.jpg

Parenting is both a rewarding and demanding experience. Positive Parenting seeks to promote the parenting behaviors that foster positive child and youth development.

Seay et al states that “Positive parenting is the continual relationship of a parent(s) and a child or children that includes caring, teaching, leading, communicating, and providing for the needs of a child consistently and unconditionally.”

The workshop will cover both theoretical and practical aspects of Positive Parenting, including 10 key strategies and ideas for implementation at home that will impact your child's academic and overall development. You will receive guidance on how to support your family using the Positive Parenting approach.

Upcoming Parents as Partners Topics

March 1, 2023

Social and Emotional Wellbeing: Ensuring a Happy, Healthy & Balanced Childhood

SocialandEmotionalWellbeing.jpg

March 15, 2023

Positive Use of Devices: Promoting Appropriate Use of Tech for Primary School Students

PositiveUseOfDevices_Primary.jpg

March 29, 2023

Positive Use of Devices: Promoting Appropriate Use of Tech for Teens

PositiveUseOfDevices_Teens.jpg

Scan the QR code or click “Read More” at the bottom to learn more about upcoming webinars and to register your attendance:

qrcode_PAP_Thats.png

Read More: https://shanghai-puxi.dulwich.org/community/parents-as-partners

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Open Mornings

Are you keen to learn more about Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi? Join one of their upcoming Open Mornings by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

frame-5-.png

more news

Explore Your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Explore Your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are pleased to announce the launch of their 2022-2023 Open Morning schedule.

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

Dulwich Pudong Named in World's Best Schools Top 10 List

The College was shortlisted for their commitment to Supporting Healthy Lives.

Children Can Now Quarantine with Their Parents, Say Officials

Children Can Now Quarantine with Their Parents, Say Officials

One of the most emotive issues of the lockdown.

Haidilao Announces Losses of RMB4.16 billion, 276 Restaurants to Close

The popular restaurant chain recorded significant losses in 2021, largely due to its rapid expansion plan implemented in 2019.

Tour Dulwich Puxi Any Time, from Anywhere! New Virtual Tour!

Can’t access the campus? No problem!

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

The industry will be regulated to prohibit the sale of flavored of vapes.

Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Residents are advised not to leave Beijing, except for essential purposes.

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

On Wednesday, Guangdong province reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases - seven in Guangzhou and three in Foshan.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Can I Access 2 WeChat Accounts with the Same Phone Number?

IMPORTANT: Further Updates for Travel to & From HK and Macao

Hong Kong-Mainland COVID Tests & Travel Quota to be Scrapped

A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

These Luxury Skincare Boxes Make the Perfect Valentine’s Gift

These Luxury Skincare Boxes Make the Perfect Valentine’s Gift

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

Dulwich Puxi Announces ‘Parents as Partners’ Webinar Series

China Reports 50% Decrease in COVID-Related Deaths

China Reports 50% Decrease in COVID-Related Deaths

Traveling from China: Some Countries Are Relaxing COVID Rules

Traveling from China: Some Countries Are Relaxing COVID Rules

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives