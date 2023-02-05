Traveling from China: Some Countries Are Relaxing COVID Rules

Following China’s relaxation of its ‘zero-COVID’ policy, many countries and regions tightened COVID-19-related rules for those traveling from the Chinese mainland.

Now it seems that the tide may be turning just ever so slowly, according to recent reports.

Italy

Those entering Italy from the Chinese mainland are still required to present proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours of departure.

Upon arrival, it will no longer be the case that all passengers will be tested. Instead, arrivals may be subject to a COVID test “at random.”

Switzerland

All mandatory COVID testing has been scrapped for arrivals in Switzerland from the Chinese mainland.

An announcement by Swiss health authorities on January 11 stated that the risk to the country’s population from the Omicron outbreak in China was “very low.”

Japan

Japan still requires proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 72 hours of departure for those coming from the Chinese mainland. Moreover, upon arrival in Japan, anyone who has visited the Chinese mainland within seven days must take a further nucleic acid test or antigen test.

However, reports have suggested that Japanese authorities are considering scrapping most testing requirements and limiting the number of people required to undergo testing upon arrival.

During China’s Spring Festival holiday, Southeast Asia was the “big winner” in terms of Chinese tourists, according to data from travel platform Ctrip.

Southeast Asian countries have so far largely refrained from imposing COVID-19-related restrictions upon travelers from China – making many destinations in the region attractive to vacationers from the Middle Kingdom.

READ MORE: Trips Abroad Up 640% Over Chinese New Year

[Cover image via Pixabay]

