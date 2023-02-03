  1. home
IMPORTANT: Further Updates for Travel to & From HK and Macao

By Lars James Hamer, February 3, 2023

Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, we reported that mandatory COVID-19 tests for travel to and from Hong Kong, and the daily quota on the number of people who can cross border control points, are set to be scrapped from this Monday, February 6, 2023.

The news broke after Shenzhen Jinluohu Commercial City Property Management Company Ltd. issued a statement to merchants around the Luohu control point (also set to reopen on Monday, February 6) urging them to prepare for business operations. 

On Thursday the news had only been covered by media outlets in Hong Kong, but today The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has confirmed the news. 

Here are the updates.

Chinese Mainland-Hong Kong-Macao Borders to Fully Reopen

The Chinese mainland will fully reopen its borders with Hong Kong and Macao from Monday. 

All COVID-19 test requirements and quotas will be lifted. 

Monday will mark the first day since China closed its borders with Hong Kong that all cross-border checkpoints between the HKSAR and Guangdong will operate unrestricted. 

All checkpoints will operate according to their pre-pandemic opening and closing hours. 

Traveling to the Mainland from Abroad via Hong Kong or Macao Still Requires a 48-Hour COVID Test

Those who have a travel history from abroad over the last seven days will still need a PCR test conducted in the last 48 hours if traveling from Hong Kong or Macao to the Chinese mainland. 

Anyone crossing the border with said travel history will need to complete a health declaration form and report any symptoms. Anyone with symptoms will be tested again by mainland customs. Those who test positive can isolate at home. 

Vaccine Passes for Travel to Hong Kong from Abroad May Be Scrapped

As part of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HSKAR) campaign to boost tourism and investment in the city, Chief Executive John Lee said that vaccine requirements would be axed in the near future, but pre-flight COVID-19 tests will remain in place for now.

So, there you have it, pandemic restrictions on the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong and Macao are essentially a thing of the past. The sole remaining requirement is having to wear a mask to take public transport and enter public buildings.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Hong Kong Macao can foreigners travel to macao

