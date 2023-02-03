Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

That's right, it is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year, the 20th edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place at the end of this month.

And, just like every year, you the readers vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more.

How to Vote

Vote now by following us on WeChat, which you can do by scanning the QR code below:

Once you’ve added our account, send us a message saying ‘Vote’ and then click the hyperlink to enter the voting channel, or simply tap the 'Vote' button at the bottom of the screen:



Voting

First of all, select the catogory which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

During the voting period (February 3-19), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 50 categories.

Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

Win Prizes!

Vote in a category on the main voting site, and you are eligible to enter our That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards lucky draw, with hotel stays and dining vouchers to some of the cities hottest venues up for grabs!



Simply message us on WeChat with a screenshot of the 'Vote Success!' pop-up that appears each time you vote for a nominee.

How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?



Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply select the relevant category, type the name of the venue and submit.

The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is February 19 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – How Can I Vote For It?

Don't see your favorite on our voting page? First up, it's not too late to nominate (see below).

Write-in votes will also be accepted for each category – just scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your nominee in the open vote section:

I Want to Nominate / Be Nominated! How Can I Do That?

Would you like a venue to be nominated for an award?

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:

Category

Nominee Name





Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (February 3-19). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 100 votes going to first place, 50 votes to second place and 25 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote for My Category?

Fri Feb 3

Brunch of the Year

Burger of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year

Sat Feb 4

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Sun Feb 5

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Mon Feb 6



Pizza of the Year

Southeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

Tue Feb 7



Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Wed Feb 8



Indian Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Thu Feb 9



Korean Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Fri Feb 10



Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Sat Feb 11



French Restaurant of the Year

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Sun Feb 12



Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

Mon Feb 13



Wine Bar of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Tue Feb 14



Café of the Year

Bakery of the Year

Ice Creamery of the Year

Wed Feb 15



Rooftop of the Year

Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Thu Feb 16



Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Fri Feb 17



Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

Whisky Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Sat Feb 18



New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

New Club of the Year

Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:

Here We Go!

That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

Sponsorship Opportunities

