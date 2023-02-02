Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

Celebrating the Chinese New Year at BISS!

BISS was once again a sea of red, as students and teachers donned festive red or Chinese outfits to bring in luck for the Year of the Rabbit.



The students participated in a range of cultural activities to celebrate this important holiday. Young drummers and dragon dancers dazzled the school with a performance in the Primary School.

BISS also had outside performers come to the school to showcase their many talents. It was a great celebration!

Chinese New Year Greetings from Wellington



This year, Wellington College International Shanghai sends out its warm Chinese New Year greetings for the Year of the Rabbit in the form of beautiful artwork by year 6 pupil, Daniel.



Here he uses ink to delicately render these beautiful rabbits with seasonal reds and greens signifying the turn of winter to spring.

Daniel has become Wellington’s go-to artist whenever it is time to celebrate traditional Chinese festivals, even creating works that have been auctioned in support of children’s charity, Stepping Stones.

The young painter has only been formally training for three years, and his works are stunning. The dedication and detail are testament to Daniel’s talent.

Shanghai French School’s First Pre-Kindergarten Class to Open in September



Shanghai French School is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of the Toute Petite Section (pre-kindergarten class) of the LFS “Les Petits Poussins” on its Qingpu and Yangpu campuses, starting from the 2023-24 school year.

With the pre-kindergarten class (TPS), children from 18 months discover the school universe and learn to socialize outside of the family circle, without fears. Considered a first collective educational experience, the TPS will welcome a maximum of 12 children on each campus, to encourage the adaptation to a new environment.

Supervised by a French and Chinese team of two people who will ensure to respect their individual needs and pace, children will get accustomed to others and to the school sphere.

#1 in Shanghai, #2 in the Chinese Mainland! Dulwich Pudong Tops 2023 KingLead School Rankings



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is very pleased to share the KingLead 2023 International School Rankings for Innovation Competitiveness ranks the College #1 in Shanghai and #2 in the Chinese Mainland.

KingLead is one of most prestigious school ranking organizations in China. The ranking results are based on extensive qualitative and quantitative research, compiled and analyzed by industry professionals at the highest levels in China and around the world.

Dulwich Pudong look forward to attending the KingLead Awarding Ceremony in March which will be held in the National Convention Centre in Beijing.

SSIS Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit







In January, SSIS welcomed the Year of the Rabbit with many cultural activities, culminating with a school-wide celebration!

SSIS reunited in the gym, and enjoyed great performances prepared by the Chinese Department. There was the Lion Dance, face changing and students’ performances such as a cross talk, a song and more!

All students wore traditional Chinese costumes or dressed in red to add to the overall festivity.

SSIS wishes all families an excellent year ahead!

