  1. home
  2. Articles

Sichuan Scraps 3-Child Policy, Allows Unlimited Children

By Lars James Hamer, January 31, 2023

0 0

Sichuan will become the first province in China to ditch the three-child policy and allow couples to have an unlimited number of children.

From 1979 until 2016, China operated a one-child policy, restricting families to a single child. The policy was loosened to two children on January 1, 2016. 

In 2021 the policy was increased to three for married couples in order to compensate for the country’s low birth rate. 

As part of the policy change in Sichuan, unmarried people – who were previously banned from registering the birth of a child – will also be able to raise children. 

The move comes just two weeks after the country announced that its population had shrunk for the first time in 61 years, due to a declining birth rate.

READ MORE: China’s Population Shrinks for 1st Time in 61 Years

The decline in the number of Chinese people having children has been caused by a number of external factors, including high education fees, insufficient support for maternity leave and a reluctance from the younger generation to get married in early adulthood. 

China has previously taken measures to encourage more people to start families, such as offering tax breaks and better healthcare to those who choose to become parents.

The ‘double-reduction’ policy, which had a colossal effect on the out-of-school training center industry, was also seen as a move to reduce the financial burden education puts on families and therefore encourage more people to have children. 

In 2021, Chinese parents spent an average of RMB120,000 (approximately USD18,600) per year on after-school tutoring. That figure is estimated to be as high as RMB300,000 (approximately USD46,600) per year in the most extreme cases, according to South China Morning Post.

READ MORE: China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

But will the new policy lead to more Chinese people having children?

When the three-child policy was introduced in 2021, Xinhua news agency conducted an online poll. The overwhelming majority of the 30,000 respondents said that they still wouldn’t consider having more children despite the new policy.

[Image via Wikipedia]

Sichuan One-child policy Two-Child Policy

more news

Less Than 13% of Shanghai Families Having Second Child

Less Than 13% of Shanghai Families Having Second Child

The high cost of child-raising, education and housing were cited as the factors behind smaller families.

WATCH: Neighbor Saves Child Dangling from Balcony in South China

WATCH: Neighbor Saves Child Dangling from Balcony in South China

The child was dangling from the balcony of an 8th-floor apartment.

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Big news for the SAR!

Explore Your Child's Future with Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are pleased to announce the launch of their 2022-2023 Open Morning schedule.

2 New COVID Cases, National Travel Policy Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

The direct and deputy director of the local health bureau were suspended for not taking the parent's concerns seriously.

Child Dies After Being Kicked by Guangzhou Teacher

The boy died after 26 days in hospital.

Beijing To Change Quarantine Policy for Overseas Arrivals

If you enter Beijing from overseas, you may soon have your quarantine time reduced to 10 days in a centralized facility.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Trips Abroad Up 640% Over Chinese New Year

6 Newly Released Books on China

Canton Fair 2023 Allows Participants from Abroad Post Zero-COVID

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sichuan Scraps 3-Child Policy, Allows Unlimited Children

Sichuan Scraps 3-Child Policy, Allows Unlimited Children

Why Choose a Values-Based Education for Your Child?

Why Choose a Values-Based Education for Your Child?

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

The South China Charity Uniting Locals and Expats for 2 Decades

The South China Charity Uniting Locals and Expats for 2 Decades

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

Beijing Cashes in On Winter Olympics Tourism Over CNY Holiday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives