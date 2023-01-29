  1. home
6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

By Aaron Mah, January 29, 2023

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

WeChat-Image_20230129104625.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230129104635.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230129104638.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

WeChat-Image_20230129104641.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Xiamen Leisure Tour: Gulangyu Island & Tulou

WeChat-Image_20230129104645.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

With its amazing natural beauty, tropical feel, and historical colonial-style relics, Xiamen has seen growing popularity among tourists in recent years.

In this tour, you will uncover the classic highlights of Xiamen: Visit the impressive Hakka Tulou buildings in Hongkeng Village, home of the eponymous hero in Disney's live-action film Mulan; appreciate the exquisite architecture and pray for health and wealth in South Putuo Temple; enjoy leisure time, exotic alleys and scenic seaside views in Gulangyu Island; and drive along the Island Ring Road to appreciate the awesome tropical coastal scenery.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230129104648.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories. 

This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

