Happy Chinese New Year!

By That's, January 19, 2023

Dear readers,

The last three years may well have been the toughest some of us have ever had (especially here in China). With that in mind we wish you all a happy Chinese New Year and a prosperous Year of the Rabbit.

From everyone at the That's team.


Chinese New Year

