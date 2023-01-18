2023 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Rabbit begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 40th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan (春晚). Each year, the four-hour New Year Gala is the most-watched television show in the world, with hundreds of millions of viewers tuning in.

For those not familiar with the annual Spring Festival Gala, the show consists of different types of performances from all around the Chinese mainland – singing, dancing, skits and much more.

Previously, the show has been focused for being too focused on the tastes and preferences of northern Chinese people, and viewing figures are lower in southern areas such as Guangdong, Guangxi and Hong Kong.

However, past shows have featured big celebrities such as Stephon Marbury, Jackie Chan and TFBoys.

So, do you want to see the most viewed show on television for yourself? You can watch China’s most anticipated event of the year right from your computer or phone.

Date, Time and How to Watch the Stream

When: January 21, 2023

Time: 8pm China Standard Time (CST)

Streaming: CCTV1 Live Stream / CCTV3 / CCTV4 / CCTV7 / CCTV Children / QQ Video / Youku / iQiyi / Youtube / Facebook / Douyin/TikTok (Viewable on the app).

[Cover image via CCTV]

