Delicious CNY Dining Deals at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

By That's Sanya, January 17, 2023

There is nothing like celebrating Chinese New year with your family on the beautiful tropical island of Sanya.

And the four themed restaurants of the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort offer an array of enticing offerings, with a range of New Year's delicacies catering for every taste.

Hainan Pearl Chinese Restaurant

Hainan-Pearl-Chinese-Restaurant-Set.jpg

Over the New Year period, gather with your family, taste delicious food and wine, and enjoy the festivities together. Master Chef Ye has prepared a variety of special New Year menus, as well as new Poon Choi.

Poon-Choi-Hainan-Pearl-Chinese-Restaurant.jpg

The New Year dinner includes Xingshi Yuanbao New Year Cake, which symbolizes happiness and reunion, and fish, which symbolizes  abundance. All of this together wishes guests good luck in the coming year!

Price: From RMB2,388/table

Dates: Jan 21-28

Poon Choi

Price: From RMB998/set

Dates: Jan 15-Feb 5


CUISINE All Day Dining Restaurant

Cuisine-All-Day-Dining-Dinner.jpg

Over the Spring Festival, CUISINE All Day Dining Restaurant introduces a grand Spring Festival Seafood Buffet Dinner, with delicious seafood, exquisite French desserts and authentic global cuisine. 

Cuisine-All-Day-Dining.jpg

Price: RMB398/adult; RMB294/child

Date: Jan 14-Feb 5

Thai Restaurant

Thai-Restaurant.jpg

Located on the second floor of the hotel, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's Thai Restaurant has a charming pool view.

During the Spring Festival, two packages will be available, including authentic Thai cuisine such as Shrimp Dongyin Gong, Thai Green Curry Chicken and Thai Sour and Spicy Sea Bass.

Price: From RMB799/set

Date: Jan 15-31

Lounge Bar

Lounge-Bar-Afternoon-Tea.jpg

Over the New Year, gather in the afternoon in the Lounge Bar with family or friends, listen to beautiful melodies and enjoy a Spring Afternoon Tea.

Price: RMB298/set

Date: 2-5pm every day until Feb 5

Family Spring Festival

Family-pic.jpg

During the Spring Festival, there is a different variety of tasty food on offer at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort.

"Guests can enjoy the New Year without leaving the hotel, and enjoy a one-stop holiday," says Marc de Beer, General Manager of the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort. "In the hotel, you can taste delicious food from all over the world, such as sumptuous Chinese food, a seafood buffet and Thai cuisine. Let your New Year reunion be surrounded by delicious food."

The blue sea and sky, the coconut trees swaying in the wind... this Spring Festival in Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort will bring you an incredible food journey together with family and friends.

For more information and reservations, please call 0898 3299 8888.

[All images courtesy of Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort]

