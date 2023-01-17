  1. home
  2. Articles

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

By Ned Kelly, January 17, 2023

0 0

It's that time of the year again, the time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party.

That's right – it's (finally!) time to submit your nominees for the 20th (TWENTIETH!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place in February!

The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.

From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more, and give them the credit they deserve.

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name


New-QR.jpg

Here are some photos from last year's event, followed by this year's categories.

WechatIMG1059.jpeg

1.jpg

AL2I5295_w9849.jpg

2C1A7886_w7603.jpg

2C1A8002_w2177.jpg

2C1A8049_w9381.jpg

2C1A8054_w3729.jpg

AL2I4505_w3272.jpg

AL2I5284_w6899.jpg

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Northwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Northeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Rooftop Venue of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

  • LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year

Nominating is so simple: message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

New-QR.jpg

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Marketing-QR.jpg

2022 That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards

more news

Weird and Wonderful Beijing News from Each Month in 2022

Weird and Wonderful Beijing News from Each Month in 2022

A year of ups and downs from the Jing.

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

35 New Year's Eve Events (& More!) This Week in Shanghai

35 New Year's Eve Events (& More!) This Week in Shanghai

Ringin' in the new!

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

Schools closed until further notice.

No More Venue Code Scanning in Shanghai

The relaxation of COVID-19 control measures continues at China Speed.

YCYW TEDx 2022 – An Educational Extravaganza

'Building a Bright Future for Humanity.'

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Don't die of thirst!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

Your Complete Guide for Traveling to Hong Kong

Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

China’s Population Shrinks for 1st Time in 61 Years

China’s Population Shrinks for 1st Time in 61 Years

XJTLU Adds New Master’s Scholarships for Expats

XJTLU Adds New Master’s Scholarships for Expats

Delicious CNY Dining Deals at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

Delicious CNY Dining Deals at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

60,000 COVID-Related Deaths and 900 Million Infected in China

60,000 COVID-Related Deaths and 900 Million Infected in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives