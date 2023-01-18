Celebrate CNY in Style at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund welcomes the Spring Festival with an exciting array of offerings. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with heart-warming feasts and epicurean experiences along with Waldorf Astoria’s elegant service.

From Cantonese dishes with the essence of Guangfu at Wai King Kok, to classic brunch selections featuring Parisian and New York delights at Grand Brasserie – there’s something for everyone to savor.

Wai King Kok

Nestled on the 5th floor of the heritage building in Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, the culinary team has prepared a curated set menu of Cantonese favorites. Set menus options are for four or eight persons, priced at RMB3,988+ and RMB9,888+, respectively.

The menu includes local favorites like Pan-fried M6 Wagyu Beef with Mushroom, Steamed Boston Lobster with Chicken Oil and Huadiao Wine, Hone Glazed Barbecued Pork and many more.

The culinary team has also included some Chinese New Year specials such as Steamed Chicken slices with Shredded Vegetables in Sesame Sauce, Wok-Fried Boston Lobster with Scallions and Fried Grouper with Preserved Vegetables in Spicy Sauce. These specialty sets are available from January 20-27.

For those who seek that homely, traditional holiday feeling, there’s house-made poon choi, a dish comprised of eight premium ingredients stacked in layers showcasing a variety of cooking techniques that symbolizes wealth and abundance.

Guests at Wai King Kok can choose to dine in or take away the poon choi, which includes a clay pot and heat-proof bag.

Grand Brasserie

Grand Brasserie is a delightful New York-meets-Parisian café and restaurant concept, which aligns perfectly with the venue’s design and ambiance.

This ever-popular spot is also beloved for its brunch buffet offerings, which will also include classic Chinese dishes for both dinner on January 21 and brunch on January 22.

Popular Chinese dishes on offer include Buddha Jump Over the Wall Soup, Wok-fried Prawns and Yee Sang. Priced at RMB1,088+ per person for both meal times, guest can choose to enhance their dining with a bottle of Perrier Jouët Grand Brut for RMB398+ or RMB1,088+ for a bottle of Perrier Jouët Blason Rose.

From January 23-26, Grand Brasserie will offer a Chinese New Year edition of its Champs Elysees semi-buffet lunch. The main courses are served in mini pots, while entrees and desserts are served via semi-buffet. The semi-buffet is priced at RMB368+ per person.

Peacock Alley

Share in the joy of the season with delectable goodies and promising gifts. Plus look forward to a range of sweet and savory Chinese New Year delights, perfect for family celebrations and festive gifting.

The Waldorf Astoria Treasure Gift bag includes a Long Ting x Waldorf Astoria Chardonnay wine, Chinese yellow wine, rice cakes, X.O. sauce, house made jam, red velvet cookies, olive oil, house made macaroons, chocolates and a Charly Steiff Bear. The hamper is priced at RMB1,888+.

Send good wishes to friends, family and loved ones with their limited edition Steiff Bear cookies gift box. The delicious house-made cookies are baked with love from the hotel’s pastry team. Priced at RMB318 per box, guest can choose to pay an additional RMB370 to pair it with a Charly Steiff Bear.

Stay Experience

Partake in an immersive stay experience. Staycation package includes one night stay in Deluxe Room, that comes with an automatic upgrade to Deluxe City View room, breakfast for two, Botticelli to Van Gogh afternoon tea for two at Peacock Alley or Champs Elysees Semi Buffet Lunch at Grand Brasserie for two (choose one), entrance ticket to Shanghai Museum for the Botticelli to Van Gogh exhibition for two.

For more information about the festive season promotions, or to make a reservation, please contact +86 (0)21-6322-9988 or shawa.fb@waldorfastoria.com.

Or scan the QR below to purchase directly:

[All images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund]