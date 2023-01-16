  1. home
  2. Articles

60,000 COVID-Related Deaths and 900 Million Infected in China

By Lars James Hamer, January 16, 2023

0 0

The first major death toll figures released since China abandoned its ‘zero-COVID’ policy shows there have been 59,938 COVID-related deaths in the country between December 8 and January 12.

The BBC reports that most of those who have died were over 80 years old and most had underlying health conditions. 

Amongst the deaths, 5,503 were linked to respiratory failure caused by the virus and 54,435 were caused by underlying health conditions combined with the virus.

COVID-related deaths only come from those who died at medical facilities, meaning the actual number could be higher. 

Last month, Beijing also changed what categorizes a COVID death to only “those who died of respiratory failure directly induced by the virus,” reports the BBC. 

However, Beijing has said that their figures are accurate, despite the World Health Organisation criticizing them, saying the definition was “too narrow.”

The death toll figures come as a study by Beijing’s Peking University shows that 900 million people throughout the country have been infected with the virus as of January 11, a staggering 64% of the country. 

Gansu is estimated to be the province with the most infections, where reportedly 91% of people have been infected, followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%). 

Cases are said to surge in rural areas during the Chinese New Year, which will start on January 21. 

During the buildup to the week-long holiday, hundreds of millions of people will begin migrating around the country as many citizens return home or go traveling to celebrate the Spring Festival, likely taking the virus with them. 

In the years before the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for 2 billion trips to be made during CNY.

Tens of millions of people have already begun migrating around the country in preparation. 

This being said, the peak of China’s latest COVID wave is expected to come in the next two or three months, Zeng Guang, ex-head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control said. 

Hospitals in major cities have seen an influx of patients since China disbanded the ‘zero-COVID’ policy but they are better equipped to deal with the rise in infections than rural areas. 

Zeng told Caixin news outlet that it is "time to focus on the rural areas" while speaking at an event earlier this month.

[Cover image via Flickr]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

The measures are in effect, as of press time.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

Ending 0-COVID: Beijing Subway to Stop Temperature Checks

Ending 0-COVID: Beijing Subway to Stop Temperature Checks

Temperature checks have been standard procedure since early 2020 when COVID-19 first broke out in China.

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

Schools closed until further notice.

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

The ease up is on...

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

The ease up is on...

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Great news for Shenzhen!

Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

Numerous reports have emerged of positive cases being allowed to undergo home quarantine in Beijing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

Your Complete Guide for Traveling to Hong Kong

Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards

China’s Population Shrinks for 1st Time in 61 Years

China’s Population Shrinks for 1st Time in 61 Years

XJTLU Adds New Master’s Scholarships for Expats

XJTLU Adds New Master’s Scholarships for Expats

Delicious CNY Dining Deals at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

Delicious CNY Dining Deals at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

60,000 COVID-Related Deaths and 900 Million Infected in China

60,000 COVID-Related Deaths and 900 Million Infected in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives