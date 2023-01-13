  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

By That's, January 13, 2023

0 0

On January 9, 2023, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 6th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry.

This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.

The That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event. 

Before we unveil the big winners, let’s check out a video and some photos from the event!

HAO_0018.JPG

HAO_0086.jpeg

HAO_0073.jpeg

HAO_0125.jpeg

HAO_0082.jpeg

HAO_0179.jpeg

HAO_0383.jpeg

HAO_0564.jpeg

HAO_0829.jpeg

Untitled.jpg

wesfd.jpg

eFWszdx.jpg

asrgfdcvx.jpeg

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year

  • Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • MAHA Club & Residences

Luxury Hotel of the Year

  • Niccolo Changsha

  • Conrad Guangzhou

  • The Langham, Shenzhen

  • InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

  • Waldorf Astroia Beijing

  • The St. Regis Qingdao

  • Bulagri Hotel Shanghai

  • Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

  • J Hotel Shanghai Tower

  • Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

  • Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • China World Apartments

  • Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Landmark Hotel of the Year

  • Fairmont Peace Hotel

  • The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

  • Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Business Hotel of the Year

  • New World Beijing Hotel

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences 

  • The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

  • Hilton Foshan

MICE Hotel of the Year

  • Langham Place, Guangzhou

  • Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

  • Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing

Art Hotel of the Year

  • LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

  • Wanda Reign on the Bund

  • The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

  • Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • LN Hotel Five, Guangzhou

Historic Hotel of the Year

  • Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Themes and Features Hotels of the Year 

  • M SOCIAL HOTEL SUZHOU

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

  • Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

  • W Shanghai - The Bund

  • Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

  • JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

  • InterContinental Shenzhen

  • Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

  • Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

  • Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

  • The PuLi Hotel and SPA

Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year 

  • ALLELIQUE

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year

  • VOSS Water

Shanghai Travel Destination of the Year

  • Shanghai Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Outstanding City View of the Year

  • Grand Kempinski Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • Alila Donghu Wuhan

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

  • The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

  • The Sukhothai Shanghai

  • W Suzhou

  • The Middle House

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • LIV'N 833

Luxury Seviced Apartment Brand of the Year

  • Kerry Residences

Most lnfluential Hotel of the Year

  • Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Outstanding Service Hotel Company of the Year

  • S&N Hotels Group

Most lnfluential Hotel Company of the Year

  • Accor Group

Award for Excellent Hotelier

  1. InterContinental Shenzhen - Coco Li 李红

  2. Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma马杰

  3. DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou - Chris Roberts

Hotelier of the Year for Outstanding CSR Achievements

  • Angelina Law罗慧馨

And of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors!

sgredfv.jpg

And also a warm thank you to the following:

  • Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

  • Fairmont Peace Hotel

  • The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai

  • The Langham Shanghai Xintiandi

  • Wanda Reign on the Bund

  • The Puxuan Hotel and Spa

  • New World Beijing Hotel

  • W Suzhou

  • Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences

  • Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe

  • Hilton Foshan

  • The St.Regis Qingdao

We’re proud to announce that the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration!

That’s National Hospitality Awards 2022

more news

Weird and Wonderful Beijing News from Each Month in 2022

Weird and Wonderful Beijing News from Each Month in 2022

A year of ups and downs from the Jing.

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

YCYW TEDx 2022 – An Educational Extravaganza

'Building a Bright Future for Humanity.'

GBA School News Roundup: November 2022

A roundup of the latest school news in the Greater Bay Area!

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

That’s Shanghai Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Everything you need to know about the 2022 World Cup, right here!

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

Thailand Clarifies COVID Travel Rule for China Visitors

Join the That’s Hospitality Awards Livestream This Evening!

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

3 Fantastic Allelique Box Sets for the Year of the Rabbit

3 Fantastic Allelique Box Sets for the Year of the Rabbit

6 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Now COVID Restrictions Have Gone

6 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Now COVID Restrictions Have Gone

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives