WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

On January 9, 2023, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 6th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.
Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry.
This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.
The That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event.
Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards:
New Hotel of the Year
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
New Serviced Apartment of the Year
MAHA Club & Residences
Luxury Hotel of the Year
Niccolo Changsha
Conrad Guangzhou
The Langham, Shenzhen
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Waldorf Astroia Beijing
The St. Regis Qingdao
Bulagri Hotel Shanghai
Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
J Hotel Shanghai Tower
Bellagio by MGM Shanghai
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year
China World Apartments
Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown
Landmark Hotel of the Year
Fairmont Peace Hotel
The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
Business Hotel of the Year
New World Beijing Hotel
DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences
The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
Hilton Foshan
MICE Hotel of the Year
Langham Place, Guangzhou
Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing
Art Hotel of the Year
LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou
Wanda Reign on the Bund
The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich
Boutique Hotel of the Year
LN Hotel Five, Guangzhou
Historic Hotel of the Year
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Themes and Features Hotels of the Year
M SOCIAL HOTEL SUZHOU
Island Resort Hotel of the Year
Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort
The Most Influential Hotel of the Year
W Shanghai - The Bund
Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
InterContinental Shenzhen
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay
Four Seasons Hotel Beijing
Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The PuLi Hotel and SPA
Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year
ALLELIQUE
The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year
VOSS Water
Shanghai Travel Destination of the Year
Shanghai Zhujiajiao Ancient Town
Outstanding City View of the Year
Grand Kempinski Shanghai
The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
Alila Donghu Wuhan
Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year
The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
The Sukhothai Shanghai
W Suzhou
The Middle House
Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year
LIV'N 833
Luxury Seviced Apartment Brand of the Year
Kerry Residences
Most lnfluential Hotel of the Year
Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
Outstanding Service Hotel Company of the Year
S&N Hotels Group
Most lnfluential Hotel Company of the Year
Accor Group
Award for Excellent Hotelier
InterContinental Shenzhen - Coco Li 李红
Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma马杰
DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou - Chris Roberts
Hotelier of the Year for Outstanding CSR Achievements
Angelina Law罗慧馨
And of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors!
And also a warm thank you to the following:
Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Fairmont Peace Hotel
The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai
The Langham Shanghai Xintiandi
Wanda Reign on the Bund
The Puxuan Hotel and Spa
New World Beijing Hotel
W Suzhou
Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay
DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences
Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe
Hilton Foshan
The St.Regis Qingdao
We’re proud to announce that the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards was one of our best yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s celebration!
