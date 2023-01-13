WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

On January 9, 2023, before an audience of 150 distinguished hospitality industry guests, JY International Cultural Communications held its 6th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Launched in 2017 with a ceremony in Shanghai, the That’s Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China’s diverse and world-class hospitality industry.

This year, the luxurious awards ceremony returned to the city in which it was launched to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements as voted for by thousands of professionals in the local and expat communities.

The That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards would not have been the success that it was without the amazing support of the 200-plus sponsors, partners and media groups that got behind this year’s event.

Before we unveil the big winners

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel of the Year



Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

New Serviced Apartment of the Year



MAHA Club & Residences

Luxury Hotel of the Year

Niccolo Changsha

Conrad Guangzhou

The Langham, Shenzhen

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Waldorf Astroia Beijing

The St. Regis Qingdao

Bulagri Hotel Shanghai

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

J Hotel Shanghai Tower

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

China World Apartments

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Landmark Hotel of the Year

Fairmont Peace Hotel

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

Business Hotel of the Year



New World Beijing Hotel

DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hilton Foshan

MICE Hotel of the Year



Langham Place, Guangzhou

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing

Art Hotel of the Year

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Wanda Reign on the Bund

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

Boutique Hotel of the Year

LN Hotel Five, Guangzhou

Historic Hotel of the Year

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Themes and Features Hotels of the Year

M SOCIAL HOTEL SUZHOU

Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

W Shanghai - The Bund

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year



InterContinental Shenzhen

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The PuLi Hotel and SPA

Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year



ALLELIQUE

The Most Popular Hotel Product of the Year



VOSS Water

Shanghai Travel Destination of the Year

Shanghai Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Outstanding City View of the Year



Grand Kempinski Shanghai

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year



Alila Donghu Wuhan

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year



The Bulgari Spa, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

The Sukhothai Shanghai

W Suzhou

The Middle House

Outstanding Serviced Apartment of the Year

LIV'N 833

Luxury Seviced Apartment Brand of the Year



Kerry Residences

Most lnfluential Hotel of the Year



Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Outstanding Service Hotel Company of the Year



S&N Hotels Group

Most lnfluential Hotel Company of the Year



Accor Group

Award for Excellent Hotelier



InterContinental Shenzhen - Coco Li 李红 Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma马杰 DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou - Chris Roberts

Hotelier of the Year for Outstanding CSR Achievements

Angelina Law罗慧馨

