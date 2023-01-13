6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu.

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]