Kids Will Love This Winter Camp in Tropical Sanya!

The sun is shining in Sanya, so what better place for a Kids' Winter Camp?

Suitable for children aged 5-8, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's Little Prince Exploration Winter Camp has it all, and at just RMB288 a day.

Kids can explore different professions and enjoy a rich variety of super fun activities, leaving parents free to enjoy a relaxing holiday safe in the knowledge their children are having a great time.

Let's take a look at all the fun to be had!

Junior Pilot

Visit the resort helicopter under the guidance of the professional captain. Children will learn the internal structure of the helicopter, planting the seed that the sky is the limit when it comes to their ambitions, and that they can become a small pilot who conquers the sky.

Little Firefighter

Children take a look around the hotels' mini fire station, learning how to use fire extinguishers and fire hoses and become young firefighters!

Mini Racer



Boasting a professional indoor go-karting arena, kids can race their new friends, participating in the winter camp together while feeling what it is like to be be a professional racing driver, and experiencing the need for speed!

The above three themes are complemented by the following...



Water Park

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's kids' water park has been newly upgraded, with many large slides added, and more facilities such as double water guns, dimple fountains, rocket launchers, rotating waterfalls and water swings.

Water Sports



Also on the water, kids can enjoy canoeing steeplechase, water flying carpet and unlimited water sports fun!

Handicraft Class



T-shirt painting, junior chef, kite painting (and then flying!) are just some of the creative handicraft class options on offer!

Outdoor Activities

With everything from jungle exploration to mini golf, kids will get active in the great outdoors while enjoying a healthy sea breeze.

Little Prince Exploration Winter Camp

The camp also includes a children's lunch with a well designed nutritional menu for an additional RMB100 a day.

For more information and camp reservation*, please dial 0898 3299 8888

*Please make reservation at least 24 hours in advance

Family Ocean View Room

The fun doesn't end with the camp at the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort, which offers a Family Ocean View Room with a theme of Le Petit Prince.

The room is full of delightful design and amenity touches, like blocks and painting tables under the bed and slides and swings, and is equipped with children's bathrobes, slippers and toiletries.