  1. home
  2. Articles

Kids Will Love This Winter Camp in Tropical Sanya!

By That's, January 13, 2023

0 0

The sun is shining in Sanya, so what better place for a Kids' Winter Camp?

Suitable for children aged 5-8, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's Little Prince Exploration Winter Camp has it all, and at just RMB288 a day.

Kids can explore different professions and enjoy a rich variety of super fun activities, leaving parents free to enjoy a relaxing holiday safe in the knowledge their children are having a great time.

Let's take a look at all the fun to be had!

Junior Pilot

1-7.jpg

Visit the resort helicopter under the guidance of the professional captain. Children will learn the internal structure of the helicopter, planting the seed that the sky is the limit when it comes to their ambitions, and that they can become a small pilot who conquers the sky.

Little Firefighter

WeChat-Image_20230113110611.png

Children take a look around the hotels' mini fire station, learning how to use fire extinguishers and fire hoses and become young firefighters!

Mini Racer

WeChat-Image_20230113095129.jpg

Boasting a professional indoor go-karting arena, kids can race their new friends, participating in the winter camp together while feeling what it is like to be be a professional racing driver, and experiencing the need for speed!

The above three themes are complemented by the following...

Water Park

IMG_3128.JPG

Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's kids' water park has been newly upgraded, with many large slides added, and more facilities such as double water guns, dimple fountains, rocket launchers, rotating waterfalls and water swings.

Water Sports

IMG_3138.JPG

Also on the water, kids can enjoy canoeing steeplechase, water flying carpet and unlimited water sports fun!

Handicraft Class

1-30.jpg

T-shirt painting, junior chef, kite painting (and then flying!) are just some of the creative handicraft class options on offer!

Outdoor Activities

1-13.jpg

With everything from jungle exploration to mini golf, kids will get active in the great outdoors while enjoying a healthy sea breeze.

Little Prince Exploration Winter Camp

winter-camp-poster.jpeg

The camp also includes a children's lunch with a well designed nutritional menu for an additional RMB100 a day.

For more information and camp reservation*, please dial 0898 3299 8888

*Please make reservation at least 24 hours in advance

Family Ocean View Room

IMG_3133.JPG

The fun doesn't end with the camp at the Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort, which offers a Family Ocean View Room with a theme of Le Petit Prince.

The room is full of delightful design and amenity touches, like blocks and painting tables under the bed and slides and swings, and is equipped with children's bathrobes, slippers and toiletries.

more news

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

The shortest day of the year marks the drawing end of winter.

7 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

7 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

So many cool options!

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Custom-made and cool as funk!

Promote Your Kids Camp on That's Shanghai

Want to reach tens of thousands of followers with posts tailor-made to promote all that is best about your Kids Camp?

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

Get outta town!

For Love Not Money: The Best Guitarist You've Never Heard Of

For some, it's not all about fame, but doing what you love for those who love it.

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

The perfect gift.

Niccolo Suzhou Presents 'Amor Mio Forever Love' Wedding Show

Love is in the air!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

Thailand Clarifies COVID Travel Rule for China Visitors

Join the That’s Hospitality Awards Livestream This Evening!

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

WATCH: The Big Winners from the That's 2022 Hospitality Awards

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

3 Fantastic Allelique Box Sets for the Year of the Rabbit

3 Fantastic Allelique Box Sets for the Year of the Rabbit

6 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Now COVID Restrictions Have Gone

6 Things We Can’t Wait To Do Now COVID Restrictions Have Gone

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives