  1. home
  2. Articles

Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

By Lars James Hamer, January 12, 2023

0 0

The high-speed railway from the Chinese mainland to Hong Kong will resume operations from Sunday, January 15, 2023, China Railway Guangzhou announced today. 

Trains from Guangzhou and Shenzhen to West Kowloon will be the first to run between the mainland and Hong Kong for almost three years after the service was stopped due to the COVID-19 epidemic. 

There will be an average of 77 bullet trains per day and tickets have already gone on sale. 

IMG_0334.jpg

A screenshot showing train tickets from Guangzhou to Hong Kong on trip.com. Image via That's/Lars Hamer

It is expected that in the near future, train services from Beijing to Hong Kong and other cities on the Chinese mainland will also resume, as Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland continue their gradual opening-up policy. 


[Cover image via Wikimedia]


Hong Kong Guangzhou Shenzhen

more news

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Stores in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Stores in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Perfect for a rainy day in Guangzhou or Shenzhen.

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

A selection of great things to do in the GBA!

Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

Guangzhou is back on top of the COVID league table!

Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

Cases keep rising in Shenzhen

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Bad news for Guangzhou.

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Cases fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

A big drop in numbers in Foshan.

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: Pamela Werner Murdered in Old Peking

10 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @eseidner

Hong Kong Lifts COVID Hamster Ban

Join the That’s Hospitality Awards Livestream This Evening!

6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

China Halts Visas for South Koreans & Japanese Over COVID Rules

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

Thailand Clarifies COVID Travel Rule for China Visitors

Thailand Clarifies COVID Travel Rule for China Visitors

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives