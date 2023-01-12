Train Services from Hong Kong to the Mainland Set to Resume

The high-speed railway from the Chinese mainland to Hong Kong will resume operations from Sunday, January 15, 2023, China Railway Guangzhou announced today.

Trains from Guangzhou and Shenzhen to West Kowloon will be the first to run between the mainland and Hong Kong for almost three years after the service was stopped due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

There will be an average of 77 bullet trains per day and tickets have already gone on sale.

A screenshot showing train tickets from Guangzhou to Hong Kong on trip.com. Image via That's/Lars Hamer

It is expected that in the near future, train services from Beijing to Hong Kong and other cities on the Chinese mainland will also resume, as Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland continue their gradual opening-up policy.





[Cover image via Wikimedia]





