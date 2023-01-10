Check Out These Awesome Vintage Stores in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Vintage stores are becoming increasingly popular throughout China as consumers not only look for unique clothes to match their style, but also that sense of nostalgia that can only come from clothes and accessories that were available during one's childhood.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best vintage stores in both Guangzhou and Shenzhen so you too pick up some classic items and revel in nostalgia.

Shenzhen

Er Xian Vintage

Located in Hai’an Cheng Dian (next door to Bread House Daily), Er Xian Vintage is Shenzhen’s largest vintage store and specializes in bags from brands such as LV, Hermes, Dior and more (so expect high prices). If you’re looking for something a little bit cheaper, this store has 3,000 products on display, including jewelry and trinkets.

How to get there: If taking a taxi, use the address Nanshan district, 36-20 Haide 3rd Road (南山区海德三道36-20). Alternatively, take metro lines 11 or 2 to Houhai station, exit D.

Opening Hours: Every day, 10am-10pm.

Xunyang Art Gallery

Xunyang Art Gallery isn’t quite a vintage store but rather a vintage art gallery with a ton of interesting things to check out (and a few bits and bobs to buy!). Inside, you can find a coffee shop and thousands of vintage items from all over the world. Looking for somewhere to explore on a rainy Saturday? Look no further.

How to get there: If taking a taxi, use the address 南山区港湾大道前海星空科技园C栋 (Building C, Qianhaixingkong Technology Park, Gangwan Avenue, Nanshan District). Alternatively, take metro line 2 to Shekou Port station, exit D1.

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-7pm.

Jiu Vintage

Jiu Vintage is renowned for having a huge range of products, from LV bags to watches and clothes to jewelry. The shop’s owner informed us that many of the bags were purchased in Japan and brought back to China. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to find some ultra-rare items here.

How to get there: if taking a taxi, use the address 南山区侨城街美加广场B栋14楼04 (Floor 4, no.4 building B, Meijia Plaza, Qiaocheng Street, Nanshan District). Alternatively, take metro line 1 or 2 to Window of the World, exit A.

Opening Hours: Every day, 11am-10pm

Vaga Fille Vintage

Vaga Fille Vintage is a small vintage shop filled to the brim with ornaments, decorations, trinkets, shoes and clothes. Described by one Xiaohongshu user as having “a romantic and French style,” this vintage store specializes in bits and pieces from the 90s.

How to get there: If taking a taxi, use the address 福田区中康雕塑家园2739 (2739 Zhongkang Sculpture Home, Futian District). Alternatively, take metro line 4 to Lianhua station, exit B.

Opening Hours: Every day, 1.30-7.30pm (however, the owner is pretty relaxed about when the store opens and sometimes it doesn’t open at all. Be sure to check it's open beforehand by calling 15915344688).

The Past Vintage

The Past Vintage is unique because there are three different stores in Shenzhen, with each store selling different items. The Past Vintage Woman sells women's clothes, The Past Vintage Hats sells, you guessed it, hats, and The Past Vintage has everything from toys to clothes for both genders.

How to get there:

Past Vintage Woman 园岭四街95栋103 (103, Building 95, Yuanling 4th Street)

The Past Vintage Hats 园岭新村101栋118 (118, Building 101, Yuanling New Village)

The Past Vintage 园岭六街66栋106 (106, Building 66, Yuanling 6th Street)

Guangzhou

School Bus Vintage

Located down a little side street in the ever-trendy Dongshankou, Yuexiu district, School Bus Vintage is a small shop packed full of clothes and trinkets. However, it might be worth checking if they are still open. We went in November, but since then the only new pictures on their Dazhong Dianping page shows someone being escorted from the store by police. Crickey.

How to get there: If taking a taxi, use the address 越秀区庙街西街1号三楼 (No.1 West Temple Street, Third Floor, Yuexiu District). Alternatively, take metro line 1 to Dongshankou, exit F.

Candy Plus Vintage

Candy Plus Vintage is a personal favorite of ours because it has everything from bags and clothes to toys and crazy masks and jewelry. Fancy a Super Mario figure made of Lego? Got it. All the M&M figures? Got it. Small LV bag for your partner? Yup, got it!

How to get there: If taking a taxi, use the address 龟岗四马路2号 (no.2 Guigang 4th Road). Alternatively, take metro line 1 or 6 to Dongshankou station, exit D3.

Opening Hours: Every day, 12.30-9pm.

Clasico

Tucked away on Guangzhou’s Tiyu West Road, Clasico is a vintage store that has also become a popular spot for Chinese internet celebrities and those simply doing it for the ‘gram. If that’s not your vibe, don’t be put off. Clasico has a great range of clothes, hats and jewelry for both men and women. The store also has a great range; looking for that Liam and Noel Gallagher look? Grab yourself a shirt and bucket hat. Fancy yourself as one of the Peaky Blinders? Then a Clasico flat cap and suit jacket are just for you.

How to get there: If you’re taking a taxi, use the address 六运二街7号102号 (No.102, No.7, Liuyun Second Street). Alternatively, take metro line 3 or 1 to Guangzhou East station, exit B.

Opening Hours: Every day, 1-9pm.

Freak-Eling

Having only opened in January 2021, Freak-Eling is quite a special vintage store as it only sells products by Vivienne Westwood. What makes this store even more unique is that you can’t find them on Dazhong Dianping, so we can’t give you precise opening hours. However, the store has a cool Xiaohongshu page (@FREAK-ELING) which is well worth checking out. Actually, it’s vital as you need an appointment to get in. Message their Xiaohongshu to book.





[Cover image via Dazhong Dianping]

