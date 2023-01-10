  1. home
Thailand Clarifies COVID Travel Rule for China Visitors

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 10, 2023

Just days after Thailand introduced new COVID-19-related measures for arrivals from China and elsewhere, one of the key measures has been scrapped. 

Arrivals from the Chinese mainland were previously required to show proof of full vaccination (two shots) against COVID-19.

However, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced yesterday, January 9, that this was no longer required, reports China News Net.

Returning to China from Thailand

If you plan on returning to the Chinese mainland from Thailand, there is one COVID rule to bear in mind. 

Those returning to countries which require COVID tests must show “proof of insurance” in order to travel to Thailand.

According to Travel Weekly, this must include “medical insurance that provides cover for COVID-19 treatment.”

Chinese Tourists Welcomed 

A viral video has shown some of the first tourists from the Chinese mainland arriving in Thailand since the lifting of China’s strict COVID measures. Even Charnvirakul himself was at the airport welcoming visitors.

One of the tourists described feeling like they were “stars walking along the red carpet.” Presents and flowers were given out to some. 

Watch the video below: 


Prior to COVID-19, Thailand was one of the hottest destinations for visitors from China. According to Statista, Chinese travelers to Thailand numbered around 12 million in 2019 – accounting for almost one third of tourists visiting the country that year.

Thailand’s tourism body expects around 300,000 Chinese tourists to enter the country in the first quarter of 2023, reports China Daily

[Cover image via Weibo/@泰国国家旅游局北京办事处]

Thailand Covid-19 Travel

