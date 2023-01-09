  1. home
Join the That’s Hospitality Awards Livestream This Evening!

By That's, January 9, 2023

Tonight is (finally) the night!

After twice being pushed back, we are delighted to announce that, with China's borders finally open, the sixth annual That’s National Hospitality Awards will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund this evening.

Launched in 2017, to coincide with the unveiling of our inaugural Explore China travel guide, the event is a celebration of China’s diverse hospitality industry key players.

Under the time-honored slogan ‘Forget the Journey, Go for the Destination,’ the event aims to introduce Chinese culture and the country’s most famous tourist destinations and hotels to an international audience.

Welcoming more than 200 leading industry professionals and hospitality heavyweights from across the Middle Kingdom, the event will witness over 100 hotels honored for their excellence.

Not able to be at the Waldorf this evening, but still want to experience the atmosphere? Scan the QR below and join our livestream, which starts from 6pm:

