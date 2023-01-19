The Sukhothai Shanghai and Tom Dixon Staycation Experience

The Sukhothai Shanghai has collaborated with British designer brand Tom Dixon to create an unforgettable staycation experience centered on Tom Dixon’s 20th anniversary, with theme rooms and cocktail experience.



Image by That's Shanghai

From now through February 28, 2023, The Sukhothai Shanghai and Tom Dixon are presenting a timeless journey, blending the worlds of art and design to offer guests a ‘home-away-from-home’ experience.



The Sukhothai Shanghai and Tom Dixon Room Details

The overall focus of The Sukhothai Shanghai is that of an environmentally-conscious brand with an emphasis on modern design – a perfect partner for Tom Dixon that shares the same ethos.

All of the hotel's room walls are outfitted with an environmentally-friendly diatom mud (beneath the paint layers), which effectively purifies the air. Thus, The Sukhothai Shanghai's design mirrors the eco-friendly vision pursued by Tom Dixon after reflecting about design and life over the past 20 years.



Image by That's Shanghai

The Tom Dixon 20th anniversary themed rooms enhance this already sustainably-driven brand, while adding additional contemporary elements. The Tom Dixon rooms are expressed in two popular room types – Studio Rooms and Executive Suites, with areas of 55 square meters and 85 square meters respectively.



Image by That's Shanghai

Studio rooms and Executive Suites feature different flower vases from the tranquil, elegant TANK series. In the series, geometric shapes are minimalist, using glass and brass materials to convey cutting-edge modernism.

French novelist, Marcel Proust once said:

“Smell and taste of things remain poised a long time, like souls... bearing resiliently on tiny and almost impalpable drops of their essence, the immense edifice of memory.”

As the winter season brings colder days, emotions grow more attuned to the surroundings. Here, the two themed rooms collect two special commemorative models of Tom Dixon’s fragrance.



Image by That's Shanghai

In the Studio Rooms, the natural terrazzo, an elegantly brassy aroma with strong industrial undertones reveals a more modern aesthetic, especially when coupled with bold Neri&Hu’s design.



Image by That's Shanghai

As for the Executive Suites, these rooms are paired with the eclectic “Travel” fragrance series and Tom Dixon’s “Elements” series.

A pungent "Earth" fragrance evokes familiarity and inspiration, letting the body rest in relaxation.



Image by That's Shanghai

Guests staying in the Tom Dixon-themed rooms will also receive Champagne or sparkling wine to enjoy in a set of TANK series Champagne glasses accompanied by the Cloud series wine ice buckets.

The hotel adopts the concept of sustainability and environmental protection through architectural design and selection of building materials. Using raw stone, fine wood, silk and polished brass, the rooms focus on varying textures, an ethos that is highly consistent with the sustainable design to which Tom Dixon adheres.



Image by That's Shanghai

Combined with the style of the hotel, the famed Bone Bowl is also located in the themed room, with clean lines that give a unique sense of sculptural art.

Guests staying in themed rooms will also receive a complimentary Tom Dixon limited edition Cog writing pen.



Image by That's Shanghai

The ZUK Bar’s Cocktail Experience

The Sukhothai Shanghai hosts the world-renowned Gin Library – a full array of more than 350 gins, ever-rotating, plus tasting flights, trolley service and regular master classes.



Image by That's Shanghai

Many of these gin libations find their way over to The ZUK Bar – in this case, in the form of '24 Hours in Sukhothai' – a trio of gin drinks inspired by Tom Dixon's eclectic fragrance collection. Influenced by the many centuries of British gin culture, Tom developed a gin-based cocktail formula tied to design inspiration.

After teaming up with The Sukhothai Shanghai's The Zuk Bar bar team, Tom Dixon aims to introduce these design-inspired flavors to the cocktail curious and connoisseurs alike.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Rooted in Tom Dixon’s London fragrance, the London (RMB128) brings forth Old World charm with notes of oud, vetiver and patchouli, combined with Sichuan peppercorn, sour plum and elderberry.

It’s warming, with just a hint of peppery spice on the back end, an ideal winter sipper.



Image by That's Shanghai

A lighter, sweeter alternative is the Orientalist (RMB128), evoking soft aromas of rose, cassis and amber, combined with the elegance of Jiangnan pu'er tea and local rice wine.



Image by That's Shanghai

Subtle citrus flavors are balanced by Chinese herbal tea in the Royalty (RMB128). Pulling from Tom Dixon’s Royalty aromatherapy line, this libation also features lemongrass, jasmine and osmanthus for a freshly floral finish.

Tom Dixon, Luxury Designer Brand

Established in 2002, Tom Dixon is a British luxury design brand available in 90 countries that can only be described as instinctive, rebellious and unconventional. Specializing in furniture, lighting and accessories, Tom Dixon has hubs in London, Milan, Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai.

His creative soul has given shape to important projects that range from furniture to lighting and home decor. Appreciated for its pioneering use of materials and techniques, a perfect example is the famed S-Chair designed for Cappellini; or the majestic Melt, Beat, Mirror Ball, Copper, Spring, Void, Bell, Stone and Cut lamps.



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai

How To Book

From today, book through the official WeChat channel of The Sukhothai Shanghai to experience the Tom Dixon 20th anniversary special commemorative themed room and cocktail experience.

The Sukhothai Shanghai and Tom Dixon 20th Anniversary Themed Rooms and Cocktail Experience

Book before February 5 to enjoy the Year of the Rabbit discount:

Executive Suites RMB3,288, includes:

In-room or UBAN Café breakfast for two

A bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne

Two glasses of Tom Dixon-inspired cocktails at The ZUK Bar

Tom Dixon limited edition Cog writing pen

24-hour flexible check-in

Studio Room RMB2,088, includes:

URBAN Café breakfast for two

A bottle of sparkling wine

Two glasses of Tom Dixon-inspired cocktails at The ZUK Bar

Tom Dixon limited edition Cog writing pen

Prices for bookings made after February 5 are:

Executive Suites RMB4,288

Studio Room RMB2,588

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号, 近石门一路.

[Cover image by That's]