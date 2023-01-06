  1. home
Beijing Daxing Airport to Tianjin in 36 Mins Via New Rail Line

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 6, 2023

The construction of a new intercity high-speed rail line connecting Beijing Daxing International Airport and Tianjin has recently made “new progress.”

Beijing Daily reports that part of the line in Hebei province between Gu’an East and Yongqing East sections has already undergone electrification. 

Some reports suggested the line would open in 2022. However, this was not the case. An exact opening date is yet to be announced.  

Connecting Tianjin West station with Beijing Daxing International Airport, the entire journey takes just 36 minutes. Along the route, the intercity line – labelled as C in China’s train line classifications – also links stations in Langfang city, Hebei province, including Gu’an East, Yongshui East, Anci and Shengfang. 

The line is part of efforts to integrate Beijing and Tianjin Municipalities with Hebei province – known as ‘京津冀’ (jing jin ji) in Chinese. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@天津欧洲贸易中心]

Traveling From China? These Countries Have COVID-19 Regulations

High-Speed Rail Between Hong Kong & Mainland Starts Trial Run

How to Get 51 Days Off Work, Including Four Full Weeks in 2023

Hong Kong-Mainland Border: Quarantine-Free Travel to Be Expanded

Ringing It In: That's Magazine January 2023 Issue

