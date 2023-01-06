6 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu.

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

6-Day Harbin Tour, Yabuli Ski Resort & China Snow Town



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? And enjoy an amazing ski holiday on the slopes? And visit a magical Snow Town? Well this holiday combines all three!

Start in Harbin, where you can take in one of the four largest ice festivals in the world, a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice and snow sculptures. This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

Then you're off to Yabuli Ski Resort for an exciting skiing experience, where you can also immerse yourself in the amazing snow scenery in the fairy-tale China Snow Town.

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]