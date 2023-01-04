  1. home
Ringing It In: That's Magazine January 2023 Issue

By That's, January 4, 2023

The final weeks of 2022 brought about a whirlwind of change and with it a sense of optimism about the year to come. With quarantine requirements being dropped in early January, Chinese citizens living abroad can return home unimpeded to celebrate the Spring Festival. This month we have compiled some photos to depict New Year celebrations from a handful of different places around China.

Professional photographers brighten the pages of several sections of the magazine this month. In The Nation, Ned Kelly collects 10 favorite images from Shanghai-based American Instagrammer Eric Seidner.

In City Snapshot, the monthly photography feature on page 17, Jason Paul Illidge shares the story of the conception of ‘booze & shoots,’ a motley crew of amateur photographers who roamed the streets of Shenzhen before they metamorphosed into the Shenzhen International Foto Collective. Long-time That’s contributor Bruce Connolly also shares his timeless snaps of a colloquial Spring Festival day in the bustling squares and parks of Beijing.

In Business & Tech, we take a look at the incentive programs being pushed by local governments to kickstart an economic rebound and later we interview one of the boisterous characters behind one of Shanghai’s most eclectic entertainment venues.

Food Editor Sophie Steiner brings us an interview with the founders of Zestea, a company reviving the ancient Qin Dynasty beverage of kombucha for modern Chinese consumers.

Lastly, in the Family section, Alistair Baker-Brian tells the nearly 30-year tale of an expat founded charity organization in Guangdong province.

We wish our beloved readers a happy and healthy Spring Festival holiday.

Best Regards,

Lars Hamer

Editor-in-Chief


