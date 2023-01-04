High-speed Rail Between Hong Kong and Mainland Starts Trial Run

The high-speed rail service connecting the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong started a trial run on Tuesday, January 3, Global Times reports.

The move is a significant indicator that cross-border travel is set to resume in the very near future.

Hong Kong lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun told Global Times that train tickets could be available from Thursday, January 5, if normal travel services between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong resumes on January 8.

As of press time, no official date for the reopening between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland has been announced. However, Chief Executive, John Lee previously stated that all borders between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and China will be open by January 15.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Set to Open Border with Chinese Mainland

However, the HKSAR government is striving for normal service between the mainland to be resumed by January 8, according to Chief Secretary for the Administration, Eric Chan Kwok-ki.

Once an official date is set passengers will be able to purchase train tickets three days prior to said date.

Puk-sun also said sources have informed him that the railway service will be resumed in three stages.

The first stage will be short trips to cities including Shenzhen and Guangzhou, then medium distance journeys such as those to Wuhan and Changsha and then long-haul services to cities such as Beijing.

“A number of staff have already returned to work at the West Kowloon Station to start preparations for the re-launch of cross-border trains," said the MT's head of the cross-boundary segment Chung Chi-keung on Monday, as quoted in Global Times.

He went on to add that the trial runs are to ensure that services and equipment from West Kowloon Station, Lo Wu Station and Lok Ma Chau Station to the mainland run smoothly.

Puk-sun added that he belives the daily quoto for people crossing the border to the Chinese mainland will be 30,000 to 50,000 people in the early stages.

However, That’s has learned that the website used to book your place to cross the border from Hong Kong to the mainland states that the service will be discontinued from January 8.

Although this can’t be used as official news that the border will open on January 8 and the limit on people crossing will be ditched, it is certainly a good sign.





[Cover image via Wikimedia]

