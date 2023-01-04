  1. home
Ending 0-COVID: Beijing Subway to Stop Temperature Checks

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 4, 2023

0 0

Beijing Subway stations will no longer check passengers’ temperature upon entry, as China continues to dismantle its 'dynamic zero-COVID' policy. 

The changes will come into effect after January 8, 2023, reports Beijing Daily

Those who test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms should not use the Beijing Subway or other forms of public transport in the capital, in so far as possible.

Since early 2020, temperature checks have been standard procedure for passengers entering Beijing Subway stations. Until recently, passengers were also required to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result. 

January 8, 2023 just so happens to be the date when quarantine ends for all overseas arrivals into China – one of the last pillars of the ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ policy. 

READ MORE: Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

[Cover image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian]

Beijing Beijing Subway Covid-19

