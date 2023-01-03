Traveling From China? These Countries Have COVID-19 Regulations

With almost all COVID-19-related restrictions for arrivals to China to be scrapped by January 8, 2023, many on the Chinese mainland will now inevitably be thinking about traveling abroad.

READ MORE: Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

As traveling overseas from China looks set to be the norm once again, many countries and regions have imposed some COVID-19-related restrictions on those traveling from the Chinese mainland, as well as from Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions in some cases.

Below is a list of key destinations we have compiled. As rules are constantly being updated, be sure to double check the requirements of your destination before setting off.

Japan

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to Japan are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival. Those who return a positive test are required to, in principle, undergo seven days of quarantine.

South Korea

As of press time, all passengers traveling to South Korea from the Chinese mainland must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test or rapid antigen self-test result.

Nucleic acid test results must be issued within at least 48 hours of departure. Meanwhile, rapid antigen self-test results must be issued within at least 24 hours of departure.

All passengers must undergo a further nucleic acid test on the first day of arrival in South Korea.

Thailand

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to Thailand are required to present proof they are fully vaccinated (two shots) against COVID-19.

United States

As of January 5, 2023, all passengers aged two years old and above traveling to the United States from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or Macao Special Administrative Region must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test or rapid antigen self-test result issued within 48 hours of departure.

Canada

As of January 5, 2023, all passengers aged two years old and above traveling to Canada from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or Macao Special Administrative Region must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test or rapid antigen self-test result issued within 48 hours of departure.

Australia

As of January 5, 2023, all passengers traveling to Australia from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or Macao Special Administrative Region must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours of departure.

United Kingdom

As of January 5, 2023, all passengers traveling to England from the Chinese mainland must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure.

The current rules do not apply to other parts of the United Kingdom – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

According to Sky News, the government is working to implement the same rules in all four nations of the United Kingdom, though there are only direct flights from the Chinese mainland to England, as of press time.

France

As of press time, all passengers traveling to France from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or Macao Special Administrative Region must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours of departure.

After arriving in France, all passengers must undergo a rapid antigen test.

Italy

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to Italy must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure.

Nucleic acid test results must be issued within 72 hours of departure. Meanwhile, rapid antigen self-test results must be issued within 48 hours of departure.

Passengers will also be subject to a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Spain

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to Spain must either prove they are fully vaccinated (two shots) or show proof of a negative nucleic acid test prior to departure.

Morocco

As of press time, all arrivals from China (we understand this refers to the Chinese mainland) are prohibited from entering Morocco, regardless of nationality.

India

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to India must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of departure.

Upon arrival in India, passengers may be tested according to the policy of testing 2% of all international passengers.

Qatar

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to Qatar must present proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours of departure.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Qatar are required to follow relevant rules regarding quarantine.

Israel

As of press time, all non-Israeli travelers arriving from China (we understand this refers to the Chinese mainland) must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of departure.

Malaysia

As of press time, Malaysia is screening all inbound travelers from China and elsewhere for fever, and will administer those who are detected to have a fever or other symptoms with a COVID-19 test.

The Malaysian government has said it is also tested wastewater on aircrafts arriving from China in a bid to detect new variants.



Taiwan

As of press time, all arrivals from the Chinese mainland to the region of Taiwan are required to undergo COVID-19 testing and leave their contact details upon arrival.

Those who test positive will be contacted and required to undergo five days of home quarantine. Those who test negative after five days can be released.

Returning to the Chinese Mainland



And don't forget, travelers to the Chinese mainland (including returnees) are still required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, and can only come to China if the results are negative.

READ MORE: Expert: 'China International Flights Back to Normal in 3 Months'

[Cover image via Weibo/@中国网直播]

