GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

AISG Alumni

AISG has undertaken several initiatives to increase alumni engagement, ensuring their representation and voice are an integral part of the community. In fact, AISG alumni are direct contributors to the school’s vision of forging a globally connected community with over 5,200 alumni worldwide.

Recently, the AISG Alumni Association was launched, which is a comprehensive and sustainable structure to support and engage alumni. The Association includes the school’s Alumni Office, an Advisory Council and a Board that oversees the class ambassadors, regional chapters and sub-committees.

Also, “Calling all Rams: Reconnect” is the theme of AISG’s recently published alumni magazine, IGNITE that includes nostalgic updates from alumni from all over the world.

BIS Online Music Class

At BIS, students can learn a lot in music classes. Each weekly music includes three main parts:

1) Music appreciation

2) Music knowledge

3) Instrumental playing

Each year group has learnt to play a musical instrument, including rainbow bells, xylophone, recorder, violin, and drum. BIS also plans to introduce wind instruments and establish BIS ensemble in next term.

As we all know, violin is one of the most difficult instruments to play. However, the complicated hand shape, the changing bowing/fingering, and the demanding intonation did not stop the learning passion from BIS students.

They have learned a lot during these two months, includes the basic playing posture, the playing angle of four open strings, the bow distribution of different rhythms, and the music of different festivals, including Trick or Treat, Jingle Bells, and more.

The Green Tradition in Dulwich Zhuhai

Global warming is a challenge for all. As part of its holistic education, Dulwich Zhuhai develops the sense of connection to the planet and people in the teaching and learning activities, while developing the global citizenship competencies that support students to Live Worldwise.

Their 'No Carbon November' this year covered a series of activities in and beyond the classroom, including the Daily Carbon Deduction Bingo Challenge, the Weekly Carbon Quiz and an English haiku challenge, to inspire the students to think about everyday hurdles to reduce carbon footprint.

FEIS Winter Craft Fayre

Foshan EtonHouse Parent Link Group pulled out all the stops to ensure a perfect Winter Craft Fayre.



One of the things that makes the school special is the sense of family and community they actively promote and facilitate. This event was no exception; the room was abuzz with excitement as parents joined their children in creating some gingerbread houses and dreidels.

Thank you to everyone who joined us, and thank you to our wonderful PLG for putting on this event.

ZIS MYP Outdoor Pursuits

ZIS MYP students journeyed into the hills of Zhuhai, exploring Banzhangshan as a part of ZIS Outdoor Pursuits. Strength and stamina were tested and all returned with an appreciation for our city's green spaces and some great memories.

In a couple weeks, they take on the Phoenix Mountain challenge!

