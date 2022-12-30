  1. home
  2. Articles

5 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

By Sponsored, December 30, 2022

0 0

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

_20221230162259.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour

_20221230162302.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour

_20221230162306.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Harbin Tour, Yabuli Ski Resort & China Snow Town

_20221230162309.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? And enjoy an amazing ski holiday on the slopes? And visit a magical Snow Town? Well this holiday combines all three!

Start in Harbin, where you can take in one of the four largest ice festivals in the world, a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice and snow sculptures. This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

Then you're off to Yabuli Ski Resort for an exciting skiing experience, where you can also immerse yourself in the amazing snow scenery in the fairy-tale China Snow Town.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang

_20221230162313.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

After 1,069 Days, China’s Daily COVID-19 Updates Are No More

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2022

Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

Hong Kong Set to Open Border with Chinese Mainland

Expert: ‘China International Flights Back to Normal in 3 Months’

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's 2022 Year in Review

That's 2022 Year in Review

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

GBA School News Roundup: December 2022

The Bund of Love Collection Offers Qipao for the Modern Woman

The Bund of Love Collection Offers Qipao for the Modern Woman

5 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

5 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

Expert: ‘China International Flights Back to Normal in 3 Months’

Expert: ‘China International Flights Back to Normal in 3 Months’

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives