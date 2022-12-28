  1. home
Hong Kong Set to Open Border with Chinese Mainland

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 28, 2022

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) has announced plans to open its border with the Chinese mainland. 

The SAR’s Chief Executive, John Lee, said that plans were in place to reopen the border “before January 15, 2023,” reports CCTV.

Since early 2020, those crossing the Chinese mainland-Hong Kong border have faced restrictions due to COVID-19.

At a press conference, Lee also made other key announcements regarding Hong Kong’s COVID-19 policy. 

They include the following:

  • There will no longer be any quarantine orders, nor will there be screening of secondary close contacts. 

  • ‘Vaccine passports’ will be no longer be required. 

  • Passengers are no longer required to take a nucleic acid test upon arrival in Hong Kong; arrivals still need a nucleic acid test result or rapid antigen test result issued within 48 or 24 hours of arrival, respectively. 

  • Social distancing measures – including restrictions on gatherings – will no longer be enforced; the mask mandate will remain in place, reports South China Morning Post

The news comes as travel between Hong Kong and neighboring Macao SAR is also eased.

READ MORE: Hong Kong-Macao Travel Now Even Easier, Hint on Taiwan Travel

And of course, who could forget the big news? The Chinese mainland announced that as of January 8, 2023, almost all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers – quarantine, testing, etc. – will be cancelled. 

READ MORE: Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

[Cover image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian]

Hong Kong Covid-19

