  1. home
  2. Articles

Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

By Ned Kelly, December 27, 2022

0 0

China will cancel quarantine for all international arrivals from January 8.

It comes as the country's National Health Commission announced that, from that date, the management of COVID-19 will be downgraded from Class A to Class B.

The term "novel coronavirus pneumonia" will also be replaced with "novel coronavirus infection."

Travelers to China are still required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure, and can only come to China if the results are negative.

However, there is no need to apply for a health code from Chinese embassies or consulates.

Other updates include:

  • International flight bans will be scrapped

  • Isolation measures will no longer be implemented

  • No more close contacts

  • No more high and low risk areas

Yesterday, we reported that China has announced that there will no longer be daily updates on COVID-19:

READ MORE: After 1,069 Days, China’s Daily COVID-19 Updates Are No More

So there you have it – the long awaited normal life (as opposed to the dreaded 'normal life') is nearly upon us.

A very happy holidays to you all.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

Schools closed until further notice.

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

The ease up is on...

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

The ease up is on...

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Great news for Shenzhen!

Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

Numerous reports have emerged of positive cases being allowed to undergo home quarantine in Beijing.

486 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Up 67%

The saga continues...

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

The saga continues...

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

The updated policy was announced today.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Real Santa's Workshop

26 Lies Told to Chinese Children to Make Them Behave

Explainer: Winter Solstice, the Shortest Day of the Year

Hong Kong-Macao Travel Now Even Easier, Hint on Taiwan Travel

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

Quarantine for International Arrivals to China to End January 8

After 1,069 Days, China’s Daily COVID-19 Updates Are No More

After 1,069 Days, China’s Daily COVID-19 Updates Are No More

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2022

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: December 2022

Hong Kong-Macao Travel Now Even Easier, Hint on Taiwan Travel

Hong Kong-Macao Travel Now Even Easier, Hint on Taiwan Travel

PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Real Santa's Workshop

PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Real Santa's Workshop

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives