4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour



In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

