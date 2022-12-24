28 Awesome Things To Do For Christmas and New Year in the GBA

Guangzhou



Dec 19-31: Festive Celebrations @Langham Place

Holiday Pleasures

The Open Kitchen: Christmas Eve & Christmas Buffet, RMB298, *Valid date: 2022/12/24-25

Alfresco: Picnic Basket, RMB588, *Valid date: 2023/03/31

The Lobby Bar:

Warm Winter Drink, RMB99/ For Two, *Valid date: 2023/03/31

Fithing Americano, RMB1, *Valid date: 2023/02/28

Dessert Shop: RMB99 For A One Pound Cake

Ming Court: Heart - Warming Claypot, RMB68-368

Sweet Dreams

Langham Place: Superior Room, RMB899/For Two Nignt, RMB1299/For Three Night, *Valid date: 2023/02/05

Wellness Unlocked

Chuan Spa:

Boddy Massage, RMB880/60min/Two person, *Valid date: 2023/02/28

Hot Stone Body Massage, RMB1380/90min/Two person, *Valid date: 2023/02/28

Dec 21: The British Chamber's Christmas Quiz

#BritChamGDChristmasQuiz

Wednesday, December 21

Canape & Welcome Drinks

Great Prize for Winning Teams

Enjoy Happy Hour ALL Night

Christmas Fun



Make your reservation NOW



Dec 23-25: Rooftop High Life Festival

Meet again after a long absence

Happiness is about to return in a big way

Tipsy with wine

Quality food

Tidal current movement



Literary and creative art



See you at the old place, reunited with everything you love!



Dec 23-Jan 3: Winter Feast Market

This year's Winter market theme will be"Holiday Feast" . Which represents the festival culture of different countries in a winter cabintown! Welcome all to embrace the warmth celebration and the unique holiday spirits in Guangzhou!

FOOD: Share festive food culture from all over the world.

WINE: Exhibit wines from all over the world and toast to theholiday.

TABLE ART: Invite Michelin Chef for art of gastronomy.

GIFT: Bring crafts, flowers and creative products forgifting to friends and family.

PERFORMANCES: Enjoy festive and musical performances from withinternational schools.

Christmas Eve: Set Dinner @Hooley's

RMB188 per person

Or RMB248 for two hours of free flow booze.

Tiger, House Wine, Everyday Weekend and Soft Drinks.

Chrismas Eve: ART DE NOËL @Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich



Allison Tuna / Turkey / Christmas Ham / Tomahawk Steak / Spanish Ham / Lobster / Sea Cucumber / Foie Gras

Lucky Draw

Superior Room with breakfasts for two / Buffets /Chinese & Western Set Menus / Afternoon Tea / Selected Wines

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Christmas at GOAT



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open Cinema 'Under the Tree' & Christmas Gift Exchange

Rules

1. Bring a gift (packed yourself in advance) to the roof before the movie starts.

2. Staff will put a number on the gift and put the corresponding label into a gift box.

3. After the movie, people draw numbers to get the corresponding gift.



7.45-10.30pm

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Christmas Set Lunch & Dinner

Celebrate Christmas in style with The Happy Monk. We have put together some great options for this Christmas.

Available in all Happy Monk stores

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Christmas Feast @Roof Top Bar

Christmas Feast

RMB1,088/For Two





Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day: Holiday Season Celebration @LN Hotel Five





AllI Want For Christmas Is You

One night weekend stay at Executive Suite ( with balcony);



Holiday season welcome amenity;

Breakfast for two at Tea 5;

9 courses western festive dinner at Roof Top Bar,

Dec 24th - 26th, 2022

RMB1,888 Net

Hello 2023!

One night weekend stay at Executive Suite ( with balcony);

Breakfast for two at Tea 5;

9 courses festive dinner for two;

2 tickets to Roof Top Bar countdown party;

Live entertainment & lucky draw;

Dec 31, 2022

RMB 2,888 Net

New Year's Eve: PARTY THROUGH THE DECADES

On December 31, celebrate New Year's Eve with your friend and 42 years of music in the mix.

DJ Adrian will be your DJ from 9 pm until late with music from the 80s to today.

Wear your favourite outfit from the past decades.

The ticket includes free flow from 9pm to 1am with red and white wine, gin tonic, whiskey + soft drinks, beers, soft drinks and tea.

New Year's Eve: Happy New Year @Roof Top Bar

Happy New Year

RMB1,288/ For Two

New Year's Eve: New Year Cruise Party

2022 has been challenging to say the least. Therefore, GF is partnering up with Blue Dolphin Cruises to bring you some needed fun on the eve of 2023!

See a listing for Night Cruise on Pearl River





Jan 7: Cool Britannia Christmas Gala

Shenzhen

Nov 16-Boxing Day: Thanksgiving Delights With More Than Turkey

Be Grateful whenever wherever - with the exquisite hamper options fromInterContinental Shenzhen.

Nov 20-Christmas Day: Festive Turkey Feast To Go

At Home with Four Seasons

Bring a tantalizing touch of Four Seasons luxury to your Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations this year with our Festive Turkey Takeaway.

Crafted to perfection by our team of expert chefs and guaranteed to wow your guests, the package includes a whole turkey as well as appetizers, side dishes and a dessert of melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin pie. Please reserve at least two days in advance.

Available from 20 November to 25 December, CNY 1688 each. Free delivery within 3km of the Hotel or pick up from FOO restaurant. Private cut turkey service at CNY 2188/each.

*Price is subject to 15% service charge and applicable tax.

To Make a reservation or for more information please contact

+86（755）8826 8888

Dec 20-25: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Chirstmas & Winter 4:00AM

Elk and winter snow, New Year's sled will come

Be your own Santa Claus

We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Christmas Day: Christmas@George and Dragon

Join us at George and Dragon for a festive Christmas buffet! Stuff yourself for RMB288 (under age 10 and over 60 pay RMB218).

On Christmas Eve (Saturday 24), we will serve all the above as plated service for RMB218.

For more information, please contact us at 0755 - 2668 2034, 15987949007, or manager@george-dragon.net.

New Year's Even and New Year's Day: Reborn At This Moment, 2023 NEW YEAR

New Year's Eve

10pm-12.30am

New Year's Day



9.30-11.30pm

The revolution in the history of jazz has become more emotional with the participation and creation of women.

On New Year's Eve and the first day of the New Year, we celebrate the with strangers in the jazz scene. Two Jazz Parties Will Fill the Courage for 2023

Pre-sale Tickets RMB140 (Limited amount)

Live Ticket/At-the-door RMB 160 (Designated seats，only after pre-sales have sold out)

Customer Service Number: 15302618010

Call or find us on WeChat for purchase!

GBA



Dongguan



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Christmas Dinner Menu @Martins





Book this dinner can get 1 Christmas Cocktail for free.

Christmas Day: Christmas All You Can Eat Buffet





We are now taking reservations for Christmas!

Book early for the table of preference.



Reservations close on December 23rd.



Macao

Nov 15-Dec 31: Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's

To enrich the cultural experience of visitors in Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will perform two "Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's" concerts at the Ruins of St. Paul's every Saturday afternoon from November to December this year. The Macau Orchestra and the Macau Chinese Orchestra will perform live classical music in turn to provide a unique music experience for the public. In case of rain or thunderstorms, the performance will be postponed. Please pay attention to the venue arrangements.

Dec 9-Jan 1: Iluminar Macau light Up Macao 2022





This event has many venues and locations, please see more information here.

Dec 17-Jan 1: FEIRA DE NATAL (Christmas Fair)

To enhance the Christmas atmosphere and enrich holiday activities, the City Services Department will hold the Christmas Market at Tower Stone Square for 16 days starting from 17 December. This year's theme is "Enchanted Forest". The Christmas manger, lights and cabins will be decorated to create a festive atmosphere. Christmas gift stalls, food stalls, recreational activities and mobile performances will be set up to enjoy the holiday with the public and visitors. Depending on the actual situation, measures such as crowd control and online booking of amusement rides have been implemented. The City Services Department calls for off-peak attendance to enhance the experience.

Dec 24-Jan 1: Macau International Culture and Food Festival (Hengqin Station)

The Food festival, which has been held for three years in a row, is open for Christmas!

With nearly 100 stalls and businesses, there are a wide variety of food and snacks. You can taste all the delicacies at once without running around

900 Degree Barbecue, Yak Tai Sin, Ma Chiu Prince, Macau Chiu Kee Curry, Kecho Thai Creative Cuisine, Fung Kee Pig's Foot Ginger, Hua Di Ma, Indian Garden, Oh Year! Longhua squab, permanent friend curry...... There is always one is your dish!

Exquisite dessert drinks are also numerous: Macau beer, Macau Funny Eye Beer, The Hideout coffee, Ma 'ile ice cream, Ao Yi fried ice cream, Moyi Ji durian ice cream, Jia Jia dessert, Golden Yan Western Ocean butter cake Portuguese food.

Zhuhai







Christmas Turkey & Goose Dinner Buffet @The London Lounge

It's time for the annual London Lounge Christmas Dinner Buffet Party! This year we'll be serving some traditional turkey in our buffet along with a new delicious dish – both guaranteed to fill you up nicely and leave you feeling a surprise.

Be sure to book early or risk being left out; seats are limited after all, so don't wait too long to secure yours!

