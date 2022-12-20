Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2022

Dulwich Pudong Take Part in NO-CARbon November Challenge

For the second year in a row, many members of the Dulwich Pudong community came out for the NO-CARbon November Challenge put on by Education in Motion. They were happy to be joined by families and staff from sister schools Dulwich Puxi and Dehong Bilingual School.



On the day, families and staff members made their way across the city to the central meeting point in Xintiandi using low carbon means of transportation. Along the way, each team completed low carbon tasks and at the end calculated their collective carbon footprint.

Dulwich Pudong highly values embedding low carbon choices into our lifestyles. Through these teaspoons of change we make the world a better, more sustainable place.

A Magical Night to Remember – SSIS Christmas Celebrations



Christmas is the Season of Sharing and Caring. SSIS community celebrated the festive season with high spirits and loving hearts!



The SSIS primary choir and K2 students lit up the Christmas tree at the Westin Bund Centre with joyful Christmas carols, followed by their first-ever SSIS community Christmas Gala!

The magical evening was filled with fine dining, fabulous music performances, exciting raffle prizes, a charity silent auction, awesome community bonding and merriment!

On the night, talented young performers spread the holiday spirit for the wider Shanghai Community. In addition, 14 amazing prints of SSIS student artwork were sold for silent auction, and all proceeds will be going towards Shanghai Dream Foundation to help give a new life this Christmas season!

Concordia High School Career Day



The working world is full of possibilities, and when it comes to choosing a career path, it doesn’t hurt to try new things. This was one of the many insights that Concordia Shanghai high schoolers took away from this year’s High School Career Day.



The event introduced students to different career paths presented by 28 professionals from various fields, including management, medicine, engineering, finance, law and media.

Students listened as speakers recounted their professional journeys, and the many accomplishments and failures that led to their success. Students also received information and advice on how their education and passions might fit into their future career aspirations, better preparing them to plan for college and beyond.

“The speakers imparted a lot of valuable knowledge about their fields,” shared one Concordia high school teacher. “They also spoke about the soft skills needed in their careers which I believe is beneficial for our student body to hear.”

A Festive Season of Performance Opportunities at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi



The Festive Season at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is always a special time of year, and this year has once again provided our students many opportunities to stretch their musical muscles as they traversed the town bringing cheer to audiences of tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas Fairs.



These special opportunities represent an important element of the holistic education experience created for students at the College. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas!

Wellington World Cup Football Festival



Wellington College Shanghai held their first-ever World Cup Football Festival, a fun-filled day of friendlies between pupils parents and teachers.

The school’s new mascot, Welly the Lion and the Wellington Lions dance squad also made their debut appearances. Proceeds from the event went to the charity Stepping Stones to help underserved schools in the area.

Harrow Winter Concert

Harrow will celebrate Christmas with a festive Winter Concert, which will be streamed on December 25 at 4pm on their Harrow Shanghai video channel.



Everyone with welcome to join this heart-warming event with them!

The Denes Family of NAIS Pudong

The Denes family have been with NAIS Pudong for eight years and have three children in the school. Watch their story and learn more about what makes NAIS Pudong the perfect choice for their family.

From NAIS Pudong's focus on academic outcomes to the supportive teachers and wide array of extra curricular activities on offer, the school provides the Denes family everything they want in an international education, and so much more!

