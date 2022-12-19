COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Online

Starting from today, December 19, all primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and nurseries in Shanghai have been adjusted to online teaching, with offline teaching banned.

There are two exceptions: graduating students at junior and senior high schools can go to their campuses to attend classes in person; and families with difficulties taking care of children at home can apply to schools, kindergartens or nurseries for campus study.

For everyone else, Shanghai Education Commission has instructed schools to arrange online lessons.

No timeline has been given on how long the measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

If we were to hazard a guess (a fool's errand, and no mistake) we'd say they won't be back until after Chinese New Year, which runs January 21-27 this year.

Down on your knees, parents, and pray – please, please, please let it not last any longer that that...



[Image via Pixabay]