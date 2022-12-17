  1. home
  2. Articles

4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

By Sponsored, December 17, 2022

0 0

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure

_20221217184122.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour

_20221217184145.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling

_20221217184137.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour

_20221217184141.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu. 

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]


China Travel Deals

more news

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hong Kong Removes Quarantine Requirements for Overseas Arrivals

China’s Travel Code to be Obsolete from Midnight

Hong Kong Border No Longer Tests Departures to Mainland

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

China’s COVID Numbers No Longer Include Asymptomatic Patients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

Opium & Treason: Qi Xieyuan, Shanghai’s Other Forgotten Warlord

4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

Bloodline Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Bloodline Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives