  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

By That's, December 16, 2022

0 0

A local man in Guangzhou has taken to capturing videos of Guangzhou during the latest wave of infections to show people just how empty the streets are. 

The man visits areas that would normally be full of people, including popular malls and supermarkets to show netizens the effect the current pandemic wave is having on the city. 

In the video below, the man, known as Xiao Wu, explains that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for two weeks and even when COVID policies were in place, the places he visits would be busier than they are now. 

When walking down a street with lots of restaurants, Xiao wu says that there are fewer people outside because they have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are too scared of getting the virus to go outside. 

[Image via Weibo]

Guangzhou Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

The ease up is on...

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

The ease up is on...

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Great news for Shenzhen!

Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

Numerous reports have emerged of positive cases being allowed to undergo home quarantine in Beijing.

486 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Up 67%

The saga continues...

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

The saga continues...

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

The updated policy was announced today.

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

All the info you need to know!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hong Kong Removes Quarantine Requirements for Overseas Arrivals

China’s Travel Code to be Obsolete from Midnight

Hong Kong Border No Longer Tests Departures to Mainland

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

China’s COVID Numbers No Longer Include Asymptomatic Patients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

Bloodline Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Bloodline Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Enjoy a Romantic Parisian Christmas Holiday with Allelique

Enjoy a Romantic Parisian Christmas Holiday with Allelique

Guangdong Demands ‘Sensible Purchasing’ as Supplies Run Low

Guangdong Demands ‘Sensible Purchasing’ as Supplies Run Low

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives